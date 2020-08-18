Left Menu
Development News Edition

nexpera.ai creates the Hotel of the Future for a post-COVID world

Partners with Mint Hotels to deploy cutting-edge technology and helps achieve significant improvement in guest experience and operational efficiency BENGALURU, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based startup DigiVerv, an AI company with its India office in Bengaluru, recently launched its new offering nexpera.ai - an AI and IoT powered enterprise SaaS platform that aims at providing high quality, consistent and cost-effective delivery of services in the hotel and hospitality industry.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:49 IST
nexpera.ai creates the Hotel of the Future for a post-COVID world

Partners with Mint Hotels to deploy cutting-edge technology and helps achieve significant improvement in guest experience and operational efficiency BENGALURU, India, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US-based startup DigiVerv, an AI company with its India office in Bengaluru, recently launched its new offering nexpera.ai - an AI and IoT powered enterprise SaaS platform that aims at providing high quality, consistent and cost-effective delivery of services in the hotel and hospitality industry. nexpera.ai helps create a 'Hotel of the Future', today, by harnessing the latest advances in IoT, cloud computing and AI (computer vision and Natural Language Processing). nexpera.ai powered 'Hotel of the Future' enables contactless check-in/ check-out, as well as contactless service requests and room controls. It's fully digital, AI-powered workflow ensures 100% adherence to safety and hygiene standards, and can make room preparation video clips available to guests on just one click. nexpera.ai also offers a unique AI-powered, 'Virtual Assistant' to frontline staff on their smartphones to ensure adherence to service protocols. Through nexpera.ai, DigiVerv offers a superior experience to customers and employees, by enabling a seamless omni-channel, human-technology partnership. The company plans to tap into the hotel and hospitality sectors, to help them adapt in the post-COVID world by guaranteeing assured-stays for guests and 100% adherence to post-COVID protocols.

With the launch of nexpera.ai, DigiVerv also announced its partnership with Mint Hotels, a leading pan-India chain of mid-range hotels and resorts. Through this partnership, DigiVerv has successfully implemented nexpera.ai platform at Mint's 20+ hotels and resorts across various business and leisure destinations in India. Powered by nexepera.ai, Mint Hotels now offers a safe and smart way to manage guests and employees with least human-intervention during post-COVID times. Implementation of nexpera.ai not only helped Mint Hotels meet post-COVID requirements but also helped the hotel chain improve its on-time guest request closures by a massive 16% points while improving operational efficiency by over 20%. Talking about the nexpera.ai implementation, Shantanu Chatterjee, Co-Founder at Mint Hotels said, "nexpera.ai implementation has helped us streamline operations at our 20+ properties, in a short span of just three months. We continue to work closely with the nexpera.ai to deepen our guest engagement and provide guest assurance in the post-COVID world." Rohit Ramani, Founder of DigiVerv, spoke about this partnership and said, "The successful implementation of nexpera.ai at Mint Hotels proves beyond doubt that that hotels can now leverage our technology platform to deliver superior guest and employee experiences and smoothly run operations in a post-COVID world. We are now working to extend the use-cases of nexpera.ai to the other sectors like patient care and facilities management." About Mint Hotels Mint is a pan-India chain of boutique hotels and resorts targeting Business and Retail Travelers in select cities and leisure locations across the country. Mint operates on an asset-light and fullscale model of long term leases with a revenue share of hotels and resorts, directly deploying operating, sales and administrative personnel to manage the end-to-end process of hospitality management. Mint Brand was founded in 2015 with a vision to become the most preferred choice of quality seeking and cost-conscious travelers in India. In a short span of 4 years, Mint has established itself as a Pan-India Brand with 25 Hotels and ~1000 rooms across key Indian cities of Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Noida, Bengaluru, Goa, Amritsar and Hyderabad amongst other locations. Mint Team is servicing 300+ Corporates and numerous Retail travelers via its omnichannel sales reach including offline hotel contracting sales team, online distribution through OTAs, and direct booking through the website.

About DigiVerv DigiVerv Inc is a technology startup offering Enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) for industries like Hotels and Hospitality Industry, Facility Management, Patient Care, etc from 2019. The company's latest product, nexpera.ai an "Intelligent Execution" platform aims at addressing a key gap between connectivity of key stakeholders and optimized operations. It has offices in Dallas, the US, and Bangalore, India. DigiVerv's vision is to drive superior outcomes using human-technology partnership. To learn more or connect with DigiVerv please visit: https://www.nexpera.ai/ PWR PWR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08, at 25,367.38....

MUMBAI, AUG 18 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. . ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT . .CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR ...

Tigers LHP Skubal set for debut vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila traveled with the team to Chicago for this weeks four-game series against the White Sox as the organization anticipates the major league debuts of a group of promising prospects. Im excited and nervou...

Govt considering giving MSME status to dealers: Gadkari

The government is considering according MSME status to dealers as it will enable them to avail benefits offered to micro, small and medium enterprises, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.&#160; Micro, small and medium enterprises ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020