Left Menu
Development News Edition

Glum BHP earnings dent FTSE 100; housebuilder Persimmon gains

London's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday as lower oil prices and lacklustre earnings reports from miner BHP and outsourcer Capita sparked a round of profit-taking, while housebuilder Persimmon jumped after reinstating its dividend.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:49 IST
Glum BHP earnings dent FTSE 100; housebuilder Persimmon gains

London's FTSE 100 dipped on Tuesday as lower oil prices and lacklustre earnings reports from miner BHP and outsourcer Capita sparked a round of profit-taking, while housebuilder Persimmon jumped after reinstating its dividend. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4%, with losses in financial, healthcare and consumer staples stocks pulling the index back from what had so far been its best month since April.

Miner BHP Group was also among the biggest weights on the index, slipping 2.2% after reporting a lower-than-expected annual profit. The wider mining index tumbled 0.8%, but was still among the handful of FTSE sub-indexes close to breaking even for the year. Aggressive fiscal and monetary stimulus has returned global equities close to record highs from a coronavirus-driven crash in March despite data still indicating a nascent rebound in the real economy, and analysts said they expect a "buy everything" rally to push major benchmarks even higher.

"There are two ways the market reacts to weak data," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. "Either investors scale back on risk holdings on expectations of further contraction in company revenues, or they ramp up risk allocation in the hope the bad figures would give a boost to stimulus talks."

After China's central bank said on Monday it would pump more money into financial markets, investors are betting on another dose of fiscal stimulus from the U.S. government. In the UK, the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.1%, as a 9.4% plunge for outsourcer Capita Plc after a first-half loss was offset by a jump in engineering and consultancy firm Wood Plc even as its posted a 20.6% fall in core earnings.

Retailer Marks & Spencer slid 2.5% after saying it planned to cut a further 7,000 jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08, at 25,367.38....

MUMBAI, AUG 18 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. . ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT . .CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR ...

Tigers LHP Skubal set for debut vs. White Sox

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila traveled with the team to Chicago for this weeks four-game series against the White Sox as the organization anticipates the major league debuts of a group of promising prospects. Im excited and nervou...

Govt considering giving MSME status to dealers: Gadkari

The government is considering according MSME status to dealers as it will enable them to avail benefits offered to micro, small and medium enterprises, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Tuesday.&#160; Micro, small and medium enterprises ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020