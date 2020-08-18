Norway wealth fund says pandemic still poses market risk

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose a risk to financial markets even though global stocks have sharply rebounded from falls earlier this year, an executive at the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund said on Tuesday.

"The main thing is the pandemic. It is still a global pandemic. It does not seem to be under control in any shape or form," deputy CEO Trond Grande told a news conference.

The fund on Tuesday posted a loss of $21 billion for the first half of 2020.