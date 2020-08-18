Left Menu
Development News Edition

DPE welcomes Special Investigative Unit’s work at Transnet

The news of the seizure comes hot on the heels of steps taken by Eskom and the SIU to recoup funds lost to State Capture corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 18-08-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 14:19 IST
DPE welcomes Special Investigative Unit’s work at Transnet
A set of summons was issued two weeks ago in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds from former Eskom executives, former board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) has welcomed the Special Investigative Unit's work at Transnet, which has led to the seizure of assets belonging to one of the company's executives.

The department said the order - made by the Special Tribunal established under the Special Investigating Units and Tribunals Act - was for the attachment of assets and bank accounts linked to former Transnet Capital Projects executive, Herbert Msagala, and his relatives.

The attached assets include several luxury vehicles, property and two farms.

"The department supports the steps taken by the SIU as an important part of our efforts to clean up State-owned enterprises (SOEs), so they can be re-engineered to serve the country's economic and strategic goals," the department said in a statement.

The news of the seizure comes hot on the heels of steps taken by Eskom and the SIU to recoup funds lost to State Capture corruption.

A set of summons was issued two weeks ago in the North Gauteng High Court to recover funds from former Eskom executives, former board members, members of the Gupta family and their associates.

"The DPE and the SOEs reporting to it will continue to work closely with the SIU to ensure that all other instances of corruption, which have been uncovered at the parastatals, are pursued," the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 'militants' in July encounter in JK's Shopian: Defence official.

Army starts recording statements to probe killing of 3 militants in July encounter in JKs Shopian Defence official....

Porsche drives in 718 Spyder, 718 Cayman GT4 models in India

Luxury sports carmaker Porsche on Tuesday said it has launched 718 Spyder and the 718 Cayman GT4 in India, with prices of the two models starting at Rs 1.59 crore and 1.63 crores ex-showroom, respectively. Featuring a newly-developed 420 PS...

South Korea tightens coronavirus curbs, confines troops to base

South Korea tightened social distancing rules on Tuesday as it reported a three-digit increase in novel coronavirus cases for a fifth day and authorities scrambled to trace hundreds of members of a church congregation. The Korea Centers for...

Hong Kong stocks end higher, but Sino-U.S. tensions check gains

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Tuesday boosted by technology and consumer companies, although gains were checked by the persistent Sino-U.S. tensions. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 20.04 points, or 0.08, at 25,367.38....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020