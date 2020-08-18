Left Menu
Coal Minister asks Talcher Fertilizers to expedite coal gasification project

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday reviewed the progress made in operational activities of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd and asked it to expedite the coal gasification project. The plant will produce 2.38 million tonne cubic metres per day of natural gas equivalent synthesis gas from coal, the government had said. Earlier owned by FCIL, the plant stopped production in March 1999.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 15:13 IST
Coal Minister asks Talcher Fertilizers to expedite coal gasification project

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday reviewed the progress made in operational activities of Talcher Fertilizers Ltd and asked it to expedite the coal gasification project. Talcher Fertilizers Ltd is a joint venture between GAIL India Ltd, Coal India Ltd, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd and Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL).

"Took stock of progress made in operation activities, by Talcher Fertilizers Limited. Advised them to expedite coal gasification project and assured them of support from the ministry," Joshi said in a tweet. The coal gasification-based ammonia-urea project, a first of its kind in the country, would have a design capacity of 2,200 tonnes per day of ammonia and 3,850 tonnes per day of urea, the government had earlier said.

The state-of-the-art plant at Odisha will produce 100 tonne per day of sulphur flakes as a saleable by-product. The plant will produce 2.38 million tonne cubic metres per day of natural gas equivalent synthesis gas from coal, the government had said.

Earlier owned by FCIL, the plant stopped production in March 1999. Now, Talcher Fertilizers Ltd is reviving its operations. TFL's promoters have so far committed Rs 8,000 crore on various awarded contracts, the government had earlier said.

The project will have an output of 1.27 million metric tonne per annum (MMTPA) of 'Neem'-coated urea using a blend of indigenous coal and pet coke as feedstock. Up to 10,000 people are expected to be employed during the construction period and over 4,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities will open up once the plant begins operations.

