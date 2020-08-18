EduSkills joined hands with Blue Prism, a global pioneer and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

~Together they aim to empower 1,00,000+ students and 500+ Educators~ Bhubaneshwar 18th August ’20: EduSkills, a Non-profit social enterprise has partnered with Blue Prism a global pioneer and market leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) as their education partner.This partnership aims to create a talent pool of 1,00,000+ skilled youth, by training 500+ Educators and offer this program to 200+ member in universities and Engineering Collages across India. This association will not only empower students and educators but will also providea certification of completion by Blue Prism Foundation at a zero cost. "The Global Robotic Process Automation Market size is relied upon to reach $7.2 billion by 2025, ascending at the development of 32.6% CAGR". The pandemic has quickened the attention on mechanical procedure robotization (RPA), 94% of Blue Prism's worldwide client base discovered RPA as a lifesaver for keeping up business coherence and guaranteeing a more elevated level of by and large responsiveness while supporting remote cooperation in this "new typical".

Ana Howes, Global Education Leader, Blue Prism, said “By joining Blue Prism University Academia Program through our education partner EduSkills, you will experience the best learning journey suited to your career goals. You will engage with the finest curriculum development team and to a world class certification” she added. Commenting on this partnership, Linda Dotts, Chief Partner Strategy Officer, Blue Prism, said, “With automation becoming front and center, it has become crucial for academic institutions and students to gain exposure to emerging technologies. We, at Blue Prism, have built a true community of intelligent automation pioneers, innovators, developers, and doers. Through our collaboration with EduSkills, we look forward to creating a large pool of promising certified working professionals to get premium recruitments in the industry. We are excited to support EduSkills in this initiative, and are looking forward to doing some great work together.” Further, ShubhajitJagadev, Executive Director, EduSkills, said,”We are seeing a direction setting towards digitization, robotic process automation (RPA), and hyper-automation, i.e., the combination of RPA with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This means that exciting changes are awaiting us and will unarguably be driven by RPA.” “We at EduSkills, have a strong vision to extend Industry 4.0 skills to higher education institutions and the students. RPA certifications will be a great value addition in making our students employable and relevant in the job market. We are excited to partner with Blueprism University who is leading the way by promoting RPA skills globally and offering world class certifications. This association will go a long way in changing the automation learning ecosystem in India's higher education fraternity.”Shubhajit further added.

EduSkills invites educational institutions (Technical Universities, Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics & Science Colleges) to be a part of this initiative thereby benefiting the faculty members and students through this initiative of the Academy Program. About EduSkills EduSkills is a Non-profit organization which enables Industry 4.0 ready digital workforce in India. Our vision is to fill the gap between Academia and Industry by ensuring world class curriculum access to our faculties and students. We want to completely disrupt the teaching methodologies and ICT based education system in India. We work closely with all the important stakeholders in the ecosystem Students, Faculties, Education Institutions and Central/State Governments by bringing them together through our skilling interventions. Our three-pronged engine targets social and business impact by working holistically on Education, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

EduSkills invites educational institutions (Technical Universities, Engineering Colleges, Polytechnics, ITIs & Science Colleges) to be a part of this initiative thereby benefiting the faculty members and students through various initiatives of the Academy Program. Website - https://eduskillsfoundation.org/ PWR PWR