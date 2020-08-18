Left Menu
Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd would shortly be commissioning its new state-of-the-art bottling plant in the state aimed to serve the southern districts, a company official said on Tuesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:11 IST
BPCL to commission Rs 80 cr bottling plant in TN soon

According to a company official, BPCL has a customer base of 55.20 lakh families in Tamil Nadu and 86,000 in Puducherry.

The company has bottling plants in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tuticorin and Thanjavur. "BPCL will shortly be commissioning the state-of-the- art new bottling plant at Madurai," the official said.

The plant would have an annual capacity of 45 metric tonnes, around 12,000 cylinders per day. According to the official, the total project cost would be Rs 80 crore and the facility would generate 100 jobs both direct and indirect.

The plant would serve districts like Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram, he said. Meanwhile, in a statement, the company said it has launched a campaign enhancing the digital initiatives which include booking of cylinders through social media platforms, mobile application and online booking among others.

The initiative was part of the company's mission to enhance efficiency and convenience to serve the customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement said the company has 416 domestic LPG distributorships and seven in Puducherry supplying 1,22,000 cylinders daily.

The company has launched booking via WhatsApp for LPG cylinder refills. Customers would also be able to check instant price information, LPG delivery tracking, among others.

BPCL said customers would also be able to book LPG refills and make payments through its online portal - ebharatgas.com. The company has been delivering Bharat Gas LPG cylinders at the doorstep of its customer across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry amid the COVID-19 pandemic by taking all precautionary measures, it added.PTI VIJ PTI PTI

