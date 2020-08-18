Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan asks steel industry to enhance spending to boost consumption, create jobs

He was speaking at a webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Steel Usage in Housing and Construction and Aviation Sector', organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Referring to COVID-19 outbreak, Pradhan said, "I believe, we have been able to control the situation and you all (industry) have played a big role in it.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 17:16 IST
Pradhan asks steel industry to enhance spending to boost consumption, create jobs

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday asked the industry stakeholders to prepare a plan to enhance investment that will boost steel consumption and create new job opportunities in the country. He was speaking at a webinar on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Fostering Steel Usage in Housing and Construction and Aviation Sector', organised by the Ministry of Steel in association with industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Referring to COVID-19 outbreak, Pradhan said, "I believe, we have been able to control the situation and you all (industry) have played a big role in it. In the coming days, providing employment opportunities will be a big challenge". The minister suggested the industry to prepare a plan so that states and private industry can increase their spending, saying it will be very beneficial in creating more jobs.

Higher spending in projects will also lead to an increase in steel usage, Pradhan said. He further said the government has already announced several infrastructure projects across sectors, including rail, road, aviation, gas pipeline, and housing, where steel can find its usage.

Speaking on the migrant workers, Pradhan said the industry must take steps to provide them low-cost houses and better pay. He appealed to steel industry leaders to partner with the government in providing low-cost housing for migrant labourers.

"Leaving the 1 lakh houses of Urban Development Ministry, we can also make low-cost steel-intensive houses. I believe PSUs like SAIL (for example) can take benefits of schemes of the government and build houses in its premises for them," he said. State governments can also give away some land for construction of low-cost steel-intensive houses for the poor. This will lead to increased use of steel in the country.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Robert Shetkintong appointed India's next envoy to Ethiopia

Robert Shetkintong, Foreign Service officer of 2001 batch, has been appointed Indias next Ambassador to Ethiopia, the Ministry of External Affairs MEA announced here on Tuesday.Shetkintong is currently serving as the Joint Secretary in the ...

Soccer-Spurs sign former England goalkeeper Hart on free transfer

Tottenham Hotspur has signed Joe Hart on a free transfer, with the former England and Manchester City goalkeeper signing a two-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. The 33-year-old left Burnley at the end of his previous c...

Donald Trump 'wrong' president for US, says former first lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama has ripped through Donald Trump at the opening of the Democratic National Convention, saying he is the wrong president for our country and urged Americans to vote for his challenger Joe Biden like our lives depend on it. In a...

Over 140 youth from minority communities selected in civil services exam: Naqvi

Over 140 youth belonging to minority communities have been selected in the civil services examination 2019, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday, asserting that inclusive empowerment under the Modi government has ensured that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020