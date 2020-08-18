Bandhan Bank shares close almost flat

Left Menu
In September 2018, the RBI had imposed the restrictions, and did away with the condition of seeking approval for opening banking outlets in February this year. The RBI, vide its communication dated August 17, 2020, has lifted the other regulatory restriction (on) 'the remuneration of the MD and CEO of the bank stands frozen, at the existing level', the bank said.

18-08-2020
Shares of Bandhan Bank on Tuesday closed flat after gaining over 2 per cent in early trade following announcement that the Reserve Bank has fully withdrawn the restrictions imposed on the lender for high promoter holding, nearly two years after imposing them. The stock, which rose by 2.47 per cent to Rs 294.40 during the day on the BSE, later gave up most of the gains and closed at Rs 288.05, up 0.26 per cent.

On the NSE, it closed 0.40 per cent higher at Rs 288.45. The restrictions included seeking prior approvals for network expansion, and also freezing managing director and chief executive Chandra Shekhar Ghosh's remuneration.

Earlier this month, the bank's promoter Bandhan Financial Holdings sold shares worth USD 1.4 billion or over Rs 10,500 crore at a discount to reduce its stake by over 20 per cent to 40 per cent, the level acceptable for the regulator. In September 2018, the RBI had imposed the restrictions, and did away with the condition of seeking approval for opening banking outlets in February this year.

The RBI, vide its communication dated August 17, 2020, has lifted the other regulatory restriction (on) 'the remuneration of the MD and CEO of the bank stands frozen, at the existing level', the bank said. Consequent to the above, all the regulatory restrictions imposed by the RBI vide letter dated September 19, 2018, on the bank are now withdrawn, it added.

