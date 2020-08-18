Left Menu
SAPA conducting survey on payroll systems

“The results of the survey will assist to accelerate the process of finalising an informed, robust and comprehensive regulatory position on payroll deductions in South Africa,” said the departments in a joint statement on Tuesday.

The survey follows the publication and consultation process of the “Joint Consultation Paper: Regulatory proposals on payroll deductions” that was published in March 2018. Image Credit: Pixabay

The South African Payroll Association (SAPA) is conducting a survey on the country's payroll systems to obtain insights into South Africa's payroll deductions landscape.

SAPA will conduct the survey on behalf of the National Treasury, South African Reserve Bank, Financial Sector Conduct Authority, National Credit Regulator, Department of Public Service and Administration, Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, and the Department of Employment and Labour.

The survey follows the publication and consultation process of the "Joint Consultation Paper: Regulatory proposals on payroll deductions" that was published in March 2018.

The regulatory proposals explored in the consultation paper seek to achieve a safe and efficient payroll deduction system that works in the interests of employees.

All entities, organisations, companies and municipalities who operate a payroll system are requested to complete the survey.

To participate in the survey entities may use the https://www.tfaforms.com/4728106 link.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

