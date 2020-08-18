US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits all-time high at open; S&P 500 just shy of record level

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq hits all-time high at open; S&P 500 just shy of record levelReuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 19:07 IST
The Nasdaq opened at a record high on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 came within a whisker of its all-time high, lifted by gains in Amazon.com and technology stocks.
The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.03 points, or 0.37%, to 11,170.75 at the opening bell. The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.05 points, or 0.15%, at 3,387.04.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.57 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 27,853.48.