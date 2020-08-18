Gowda assures Telangana of adequate urea supply for Kharif season

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday assured Telangana of adequate availability of urea for the ongoing Kharif (summer sowing) season. Telangana's Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy met Gowda here regarding availability of urea in the state, an official statement said.

Reddy said urea sales have increased substantially this Kharif season as compared to last year on the back of increase in acreage under cultivation in the state. He requested to speed up supply of urea to Telangana in the ongoing month.

"Gowda said that Department of Fertilisers is monitoring urea supplies to the state very closely and as well as through weekly video conference," the statement said. There is day-to-day interaction among officials and every issue highlighted is being addressed on top most priority, Gowda said.

The Union Minister informed that necessary directions have already been issued to ensure supplies as per the agreed plan. Gowda requested Telangana government to ensure that data about sales, availability and stocks are updated timely on the iFMS dashboard so as to get real picture about availability of fertilizers on real-time basis.

"He assured that supply will be strengthened, and the department will continue to make efforts to ensure urea is available in adequate quantity to the farmers of Telangana as per requirement," the statement said. For Telangana, the requirement projected for the entire Kharif 2020 season is 10 lakh tonnes.

The requirement from April 1 to August 16 was 6.79 lakh tonnes. The Centre has ensured availability of 9.04 lakh tonnes, including opening stock of 4.01 lakh tonnes. During August, the Department of Fertilizers has ensured availability of 3.38 lakh tonnes (including opening stock of 2.67 lakh tonnes) against the projected requirement of 2.5 lakh tonnes.

The stock of urea available as on August 16 in Telangana is 1.76 lakh tonnes which is sufficient to meet the remaining requirement for the current month, which is projected to be 1.2 lakh tonnes, it said..