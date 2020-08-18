Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gowda assures Telangana of adequate urea supply for Kharif season

Telangana's Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy met Gowda here regarding availability of urea in the state, an official statement said. Reddy said urea sales have increased substantially this Kharif season as compared to last year on the back of increase in acreage under cultivation in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:29 IST
Gowda assures Telangana of adequate urea supply for Kharif season

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday assured Telangana of adequate availability of urea for the ongoing Kharif (summer sowing) season. Telangana's Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy met Gowda here regarding availability of urea in the state, an official statement said.

Reddy said urea sales have increased substantially this Kharif season as compared to last year on the back of increase in acreage under cultivation in the state. He requested to speed up supply of urea to Telangana in the ongoing month.

"Gowda said that Department of Fertilisers is monitoring urea supplies to the state very closely and as well as through weekly video conference," the statement said. There is day-to-day interaction among officials and every issue highlighted is being addressed on top most priority, Gowda said.

The Union Minister informed that necessary directions have already been issued to ensure supplies as per the agreed plan. Gowda requested Telangana government to ensure that data about sales, availability and stocks are updated timely on the iFMS dashboard so as to get real picture about availability of fertilizers on real-time basis.

"He assured that supply will be strengthened, and the department will continue to make efforts to ensure urea is available in adequate quantity to the farmers of Telangana as per requirement," the statement said. For Telangana, the requirement projected for the entire Kharif 2020 season is 10 lakh tonnes.

The requirement from April 1 to August 16 was 6.79 lakh tonnes. The Centre has ensured availability of 9.04 lakh tonnes, including opening stock of 4.01 lakh tonnes. During August, the Department of Fertilizers has ensured availability of 3.38 lakh tonnes (including opening stock of 2.67 lakh tonnes) against the projected requirement of 2.5 lakh tonnes.

The stock of urea available as on August 16 in Telangana is 1.76 lakh tonnes which is sufficient to meet the remaining requirement for the current month, which is projected to be 1.2 lakh tonnes, it said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police nabs 3 from Bihar, UP for running fake scheme for children in name of PM

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for allegedly running fake websites in the name of Pradhan Mantri Shishu Vikas Yojana and registering over 15,000 people through a large network of agents running up to panchayat level. Police sai...

ANALYSIS-Trump needs suburban voters. But they aren't who he thinks they are

Americas suburbs were key to Donald Trump winning the presidency in 2016, and he and his 2020 Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, are battling for votes there ahead of the Nov. 3 election. The Republican president highlighted his focus with rec...

Police, civic bodies play important role in protecting street vendors' livelihood: Puri

The role of the police force and civic bodies is important in protection of the livelihood of street vendors and creating a conducive environment for them, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday. At a vi...

Uttarakhand women's commission chief asks police to file report in sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA by Aug 29

Uttarakhand womens commission chief Vijaya Barthwal on Tuesday said that she has asked senior superintendent of police SSP Almora to investigate and submit a report by August 29 after a woman alleged that BJP MLA Mahesh Negi had sexually ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020