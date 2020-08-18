Sebi imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on individual in Taurus MF matter

Markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday slapped Rs 5 lakh penalty on an individual for alleged tampering of Date and Time Stamping Machine (DTSM) with respect to Taurus Mutual Fund's schemes that had exposure to the debt securities of Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT). The penalty has been imposed on Sasidhar, who was the head-customer service of Taurus AMC.

After observing anomaly in DTSM on February 17, 2017 and February 20, 2017, Sebi conducted an inspection and it was found that Sasidhar (noticee) was involved in the alleged fraudulent activity of tampering with the DTSM. Generally, DTSMs are used to stamp date and time on mutual fund applications.

In its order, Sebi said the noticee was in possession of the password of DTSM with which he could have changed the time stamping of the various requests received by Taurus Mutual Fund because of which one of the investors approached him for manipulating redemption requests. Passing the order, Sebi Whole Time Member Ananta Barua said there was deliberate tampering of the DTSM to give favour to certain investors so that their units can be redeemed at a higher NAV (Net Asset Value) prior to the mark down in the value of BILT.

"I further find that the noticee, who was the Head of Customer Service of Taurus AMC, was involved in the alleged fraudulent activity of tampering with the DTSM," he said in the 27-page order. Four schems of Taurus Mutual Fund -- Taurus Liquid Fund, Taurus Dynamic Income Fund, Taurus Ultra Short Term Bond Fund and Taurus Short Term Income Fund -- had exposure in debt securities issued by BILT. On February 20, 22, and 27 in 2017, BILT defaulted on its payment obligation of Rs. 45 crore, Rs. 39.75 crore and Rs. 22.25 crore, respectively.

"Having regard to the facts and circumstances of the case including the fact that the noticee was not a key managerial personnel of Taurus AMC and there is no allegation in the show cause notice that he has received any monetary benefit out of redemptions made at higher NAV, I find that a direction imposing monetary penalty under section 15HA of the Sebi Act, 1992 will meet the ends of the justice," Barua said. Section 15HA pertains to imposing penalty for fraudulent and unfair trade practices relating to securities.

Earlier this year, Taurus Asset Management Company had settled with Sebi a case of alleged fraudulent trading activities by paying nearly Rs 1.95 crore as settlement charges. The matter pertained to the four schemes' exposure to BILT's debt securities. "The order comes into force with immediate effect. However, having regard to extraordinary situations arisen due to COVID-19 pandemic and consequential lockdown imposed till August 31, 2020, the direction given in para 24..., shall come into force on September 01, 2020 or at the end of the lockdown, if it is extended beyond August 31, 2020," the order on Tuesday said.

Para 24 of the order mentioned that fine has to be paid within 45 days of the order coming into force..