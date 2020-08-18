Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dilip Builcon-HCC JV wins Rs 1,335 cr proj from RVNL

Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said its JV with HCC has won a Rs 1,335 crore project from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd for tunnels and bridges construction in Uttarakhand. * * * * * RBL Bank selects Accenture solutions * Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday said it has selected Accenture's solutions to enhance the agility and resilience of its IT systems and processes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2020 22:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 22:15 IST
Dilip Builcon-HCC JV wins Rs 1,335 cr proj from RVNL

Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said its JV with HCC has won a Rs 1,335 crore project from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd for tunnels and bridges construction in Uttarakhand. "HCC-DBL JV has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new Project viz constructlon of tunnels, bridges, yard and formation works ...under Package-9 in connection with new BG Line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in State of Uttarakhand, India," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

It said the bid cost of the project amounted to Rs 1,334.95 crore. The completion period of the project has been fixed at 50 months, it said. * * * * * RBL Bank selects Accenture solutions * Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday said it has selected Accenture's solutions to enhance the agility and resilience of its IT systems and processes. The tech major will provide managed services and help the bank modernize and consolidate its large and disparate applications environment, which will help streamline and automate key business processes such as finance and compliance, human resources and sales, an official statement said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Trump campaign's Russia contacts a 'grave' threat

The Trump campaigns interactions with Russian intelligence services during the 2016 presidential election posed a grave counterintelligence threat, a Senate panel concluded Tuesday as it detailed in a report how associates of the Republican...

Coronavirus helps abandoned homes find new owners in Georgia

By Umberto Bacchi MILAN, Aug 18 Thomson Reuters Foundation - They might have rotting doors and squeaky floors but abandoned homes have become an instant seller in Georgia as coronavirus has boosted demand for out-of-town retreats, according...

SYL meet: Khattar bats for canal's construction at earliest

Reiterating his states stand to build the SYL canal at the earliest, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday told Punjab that its construction and availability of water are two different issues and must not be confused. ...

Real Life Heroes: building a safe space for Rohingya women refugees

Rizvi Hassan, architect, by Rizvi HassanThe centre, designed and built by Rohingyas, provides counselling and training to the women and girls, as part of a project by Bangladeshi NGO BRAC and the UN Childrens Fund UNICEF.Mr Hassan shares ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020