Dilip Builcon-HCC JV wins Rs 1,335 cr proj from RVNL

Dilip Buildcon on Tuesday said its JV with HCC has won a Rs 1,335 crore project from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd for tunnels and bridges construction in Uttarakhand. "HCC-DBL JV has received letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new Project viz constructlon of tunnels, bridges, yard and formation works ...under Package-9 in connection with new BG Line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in State of Uttarakhand, India," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

It said the bid cost of the project amounted to Rs 1,334.95 crore. The completion period of the project has been fixed at 50 months, it said. * * * * * RBL Bank selects Accenture solutions * Private sector lender RBL Bank on Tuesday said it has selected Accenture's solutions to enhance the agility and resilience of its IT systems and processes. The tech major will provide managed services and help the bank modernize and consolidate its large and disparate applications environment, which will help streamline and automate key business processes such as finance and compliance, human resources and sales, an official statement said.