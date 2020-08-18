Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 on track for record closing high

The Nasdaq Composite was up 65.25 points, or 0.59%, at 11,194.98, hitting a record high for a second straight session. Consumer discretionary shares rose the most among major S&P sectors on strength in Amazon while technology stocks provided another major support to the benchmark index.

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 23:15 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 on track for record closing high

The S&P 500 hit a record high on Tuesday, surpassing levels last seen before the onset of the coronavirus crisis in February, ending one of the most dramatic plunges in history with an equally historic recovery.

Trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary stimulus have flushed Wall Street with cash, pushing yield-seeking investors into equities, with technology-related stocks, such as Amazon.com Inc, being viewed as the most reliable to ride out the crisis. The S&P 500 rose as much as 0.4% to 3,395.06 points during the session. If the benchmark closes above 3,386.15 it would confirm that the index has been in a new bull market since climbing about 55% from its pandemic low on March 23.

Doubts about the underlying health of the economy, however, were writ large in the reaction to bumper results from Home Depot Inc and Walmart Inc, quickly cooling the market off after initial gains. "This is certainly a circumstance where capital markets are looking beyond the current earnings and economic chasm that have been created by economic shutdowns in response to COVID-19," said William Northey, senior investment director, U.S. Bank Wealth Management at Helena, Montana.

"Capital markets are looking to 2021 and 2022 levels of recovery with a degree of optimism that there is a health solution (to COVID-19) around the corner." At 1:27 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 28.83 points, or 0.10%, at 27,816.08, the S&P 500 was up 8.00 points, or 0.24%, at 3,389.99. The Nasdaq Composite was up 65.25 points, or 0.59%, at 11,194.98, hitting a record high for a second straight session.

Consumer discretionary shares rose the most among major S&P sectors on strength in Amazon while technology stocks provided another major support to the benchmark index. "Technology stocks continue to be the leaders ... that really hasn't changed from what we've been looking at over the past couple of months," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

Home Depot reported its biggest rise in quarterly same-store sales in at least two decades, however, its shares fell about 1% after analysts cautioned that its sales might have hit their peak. Walmart traded marginally higher after posting its biggest-ever growth in online sales as shoppers cashed in stimulus checks and ordered everything from electronics and toys to groceries from the safety of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data on Tuesday showed U.S. homebuilding accelerated by the most in nearly four years in July in the latest sign the housing sector is emerging as one of the few areas of strength in an economy suffering a record slowdown. Minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting, due on Wednesday, may provide some insight into how the central bank sees the recovery playing out. The Fed has cut rates to near zero to bolster business through the pandemic.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.37-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 30 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and 15 new lows.

TRENDING

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Lenovo launches new range of Legion gaming laptops in India: Check price, specs

Business people in SA and Ghana to engage in trade and investment talks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Cancer cases in India estimated to be 13.9 lakh in 2020, may rise to 15.7 lakh by 2025: Report

The number of cancer cases in India is estimated to be 13.9 lakh this year and may increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025, according to a report released by the ICMR and the Bengaluru-based National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research. The I...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits new intraday record, regaining pre-COVID levels

The SP 500 climbed to a record on Tuesday, surpassing a level hit in February before the coronavirus crisis and crowning one of the most dramatic recoveries in the indexs history.Trillions of dollars in fiscal and monetary stimulus have mad...

6.78-lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel to be used for Delhi Metro Ph-IV projects

Civil work being done under the Delhi Metros Phase IV is expected to consume 6.78 lakh tonnes of reinforcement steel, a DMRC official said on Tuesday. The Union cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in March las...

UAV in Odisha fishermen's net in Bay of Bengal

It was a surprise for a group of fishermen from Odishas Balasore district as they netted an unmanned aerial vehicle UAV while fishing in the Bay of Bengal. The UAV was caught by the fishermen of Talapada village when they went to the deep s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020