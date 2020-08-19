Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low

Global equities edged higher and the dollar fell to two-year lows on Tuesday as the broad U.S. stock market scaled new peaks helped by better-than-expected corporate earnings by retailers such as Walmart reporting record online sales. Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 set records soon after the opening bell following strong sales growth as reported by major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 00:40 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally on new U.S. highs, dollar at 2-year low

Global equities edged higher and the dollar fell to two-year lows on Tuesday as the broad U.S. stock market scaled new peaks helped by better-than-expected corporate earnings by retailers such as Walmart reporting record online sales.

Both the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 set records soon after the opening bell following strong sales growth as reported by major U.S. retailers including Walmart, Kohl's and Home Depot. The benchmark S&P 500 index topped an all-time peak reached in February just before the onset of COVID-19. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hit a record high for the second consecutive day in a session where declining stocks outnumbered rising shares.

Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com in London, said stocks have been steadily marching higher since a pullback in June, so the record was expected given the large infusions of stimulus by the Federal Reserve and government deficit spending. "I'm still surprised we got there without additional stimulus. But my instinct is that this is too high, it looks massively overbought. I mean, it's not sustainable looking at the earnings," Wilson said.

Stephane Barbier de la Serre, macro strategist at Makor Capital Markets in Geneva, said the fresh highs in U.S. equities wasn't much of a surprise and he expected further gains. "I don't seen how markets could go down without an exogenous shock of some sort on the macro or the pandemic side," Barbier said of the near future. "In the absence of a game-changer, I don't see markets turning around."

The near-doubling of online sales in the second quarter helped Walmart Inc trounce Wall Street expectations for quarterly profit and same-store sales. The S&P 500 gained 0.32%, led by Amazon.com and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.76%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.09%.

In Europe, the broad FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.52% at 1,424.85, MSCI's world equity index of equity markets in 49 nations rose 1.97 points or 0.34%, to 573.85. Gold rose more than 1% to climb back above the $2,000 level breached earlier this month, as the dollar fell against a basket of major currencies for a fifth consecutive trading day, under pressure from low yields and mostly bleak U.S. economic data.

The Fed's intervention in financial markets to maintain liquidity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic has weakened the dollar, pushed risk assets to all-time highs and reduced demand for safe-havens. The dollar index fell 0.572%, with the euro up 0.55% to $1.1934. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.57% versus the greenback at 105.41 per dollar.

Spot gold prices rose 0.90% to $2,003.47 an ounce. U.S. gold futures settled up 0.7% at $2,013.10. U.S. housing starts jumped 22.6% in July in the latest sign homebuilding is emerging as one of the few areas of strength in an economy suffering a record slowdown because of the pandemic.

U.S. Treasury yields slid as the market largely snubbed the strong housing data and looked for signs that a political stalemate in Washington over a round of aid was easing. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 1.3 basis points to yield 0.6704%.

Oil prices slipped after holding steady earlier in the session, as demand fears weighed despite high compliance with production cuts from members of the OPEC+ producer group. Brent crude futures rose 9 cents to settle at $45.46 a barrel. U.S. crude futures settled unchanged at $42.89 a barrel.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Mondays game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Ma...

Sudan 'astonished' at spokesman's remarks about 'contacts' with Israel

Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was astonished by remarks made by its own spokesman in which he said Khartoum had contacts with Israel, stressing that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations. Hayd...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record closing high, regaining pre-COVID level

The SP 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday, rebounding from huge losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and crowning one of the most dramatic recoveries in the indexs history.The record confirms, according to a widely accepted defi...

FACTBOX-'Reverse the damage': Officials react to suspension of U.S. Postal Service cuts

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Tuesday suspended until after the November election all mail service changes - steps that Democrats had criticized as an apparent bid to improperly boost President Donald Trumps re-election chances. He...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020