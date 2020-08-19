Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 150 cr via NCDs

Non-banking financial company Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis. Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 159.50 apiece on BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:46 IST
Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 150 cr via NCDs
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@ManappuramFinanceLimitedMAFIL )

Non-banking financial company Manappuram Finance on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 150 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The board of directors of Manappuram Finance has approved the issuance of market-linked, rated, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore aggregating to Rs 150 crore on private placement route," the lender said in a regulatory filing.

Manappuram Finance said its board also approved allotment of 1,000 secured rated redeemable non-convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore on a private placement basis The non-convertible debentures are to be listed on BSE, it said. Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 2.34 percent higher at Rs 159.50 apiece on BSE.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

After a resounding defeat in the UN Security Council, the United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver a move that is likely to further isolate the Trump admin...

Alcohol rules again loosen as Dubai seeks economic recovery

Dubai again has loosened laws governing alcohol sales and possession of liquor as the sheikhdom tries to claw its way out of an economic depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the virus exacerbated the already-gath...

Thai police seek protesters who urged change to monarchy

Thai authorities have issued arrest warrants for six activists who took part in a demonstration at which students issued a 10-point call for reform of the monarchy last week, police said on Wednesday as students called more protests.The cha...

SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomes SC's verdict, says 'It is just the beginning'

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the late actors sister Shweta Singh Kirti called it just the beginning and thanked god for answering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020