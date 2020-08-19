Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS-IIT alumni duo invents novel technology to kill coronavirus with just water

It was the year 2015 when the duo - Dr Shashi Ranjan and Debayan Saha were flying back to India to start their innovation journey at AIIMS, Delhi from Stanford University, the USA after completing their coveted Biodesign innovation fellowship with a determination to contribute to the healthcare system in their motherland, India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:48 IST
AIIMS-IIT alumni duo invents novel technology to kill coronavirus with just water
Dr Shashi Ranjan and Debayan Saha. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Aug 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): It was the year 2015 when the duo - Dr Shashi Ranjan and Debayan Saha were flying back to India to start their innovation journey at AIIMS, Delhi from Stanford University, the USA after completing their coveted Biodesign innovation fellowship with a determination to contribute to the healthcare system in their motherland, India. Five years down the line their dream has started to become a reality as their invented technology has now been tested and certified by ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) lab, to kill the COVID-19 virus (Coronavirus) successfully.

Unlike other methods, this novel technology is a chemical and radiation-free device and is the only technology invented in India that abides by US FDA guidelines, ISO 10993 for biocompatibility, rendering it completely safe for humans and animals. "We have used fundamental physics to harness and super-magnify the unique properties of water which under certain optimized conditions can transform normal tap water into an antiviral. Micron sized droplets are generated from this antiviral water to disperse into the environment to destroy the SARS CoV2, the COVID-19 virus and other germs, be it in the air as aerosol or on surfaces. Thereby, protecting us from the virus and future threats of bioterrorism and other hazards," said Debayan Saha, Co-founder of PerSapien.

As India celebrated its 74th Independence Day and gears up for an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', we need to ensure that our economy comes back to full capacity to boost back our GDP and growth. But if we ignore our children, their education (since the schools are closed) wills that progress really makes the country and its youth, 'Atmanirbhar'? With this quest, the duo embarked into part two of their voyage, to deploy this invention at each and every school in India, where they need it and they don't have a better way to protect the children.

Ensuring children to wear masks all the time at school will be extremely important, but it will be equally challenging, especially during breaks, lunches, and playtime, when they may have to unmask themselves. And as the schools open up, they could become the hotspots for the spread of infection as that had been the case in Israel, USA, and elsewhere.

But can we remain silent any further, as the digital divide between rich and poor now becomes more prominent in the education system where the children from poor families without resources- internet, computer facilities cannot study and are missing out on their basic right to education? The duo believes that coronavirus has exposed our vulnerability to biohazards, bioterrorism, the evolution of new viruses, and possibilities of the coronavirus itself evolving into newer strains, in which case the much-anticipated vaccines may be rendered ineffective.

Hence to ensure the safety of our children and citizens, scientists will have to develop mechanisms and innovative technologies to protect us seamlessly around the year, every second, just like metal detectors, bomb squad and intelligence systems protect us from threats of violence. "Hence, the ICMR tested 'Airlens Minus Corona-indoors' was invented to protect people from this novel coronavirus and other deadly viruses and is designed to be completely safe for human beings, free from hazardous chemicals, harmful gases or rays, etc. Moreover, the fact that the device runs on water, which is an easily accessible resource globally, unlike chemicals, alcohols, etc. it will never fall scarce and will be very inexpensive to deploy and run at a mass scale, to reach even the public schools in the underprivileged parts of our motherland," said Dr Shashi Ranjan, Co-founder of PerSapien.

The team of scientists and engineers behind this revolutionary technology made at PerSapien Innovations Pvt Ltd are in talks with national and international organizations and government bodies to collaborate for manufacturing and large scale deployment of this inventive technology. Being driven by the mission of the organization 'PerSapien', 'Per' - each and 'Sapien' - human life, the technology is not just for the fortunate few but for all humans, just like the nature of water, shared by everyone.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

After a resounding defeat in the UN Security Council, the United States is poised to call for the United Nations to reimpose sanctions on Iran under a rarely used diplomatic maneuver a move that is likely to further isolate the Trump admin...

Alcohol rules again loosen as Dubai seeks economic recovery

Dubai again has loosened laws governing alcohol sales and possession of liquor as the sheikhdom tries to claw its way out of an economic depression worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the virus exacerbated the already-gath...

Thai police seek protesters who urged change to monarchy

Thai authorities have issued arrest warrants for six activists who took part in a demonstration at which students issued a 10-point call for reform of the monarchy last week, police said on Wednesday as students called more protests.The cha...

SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomes SC's verdict, says 'It is just the beginning'

After the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI to investigate the Sushant Singh Rajputs death case, the late actors sister Shweta Singh Kirti called it just the beginning and thanked god for answering ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020