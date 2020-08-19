IIFL Finance raises Rs 100 crore through NCDs
New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) IIFL Finance on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis It said the NCDs will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 13:05 IST
It said the NCDs will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). "Finance committee of the board of directors of the company.... approved allotment of 1,000 non convertible debentures.....of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, for cash at par, aggregating to Rs 100 crore, on private placement basis," IIFL Finance said in a regulatory filing
Shares of IIFL Finance were trading 0.94 per cent lower at Rs 79.15 apiece on BSE.
