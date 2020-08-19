Left Menu
Development News Edition

Competition Commission rejects complaint against WhatsApp

The informant also seems to be distressed by the fact that while the other existing players spent considerable resources to establish themselves in the UPI-enabled digital payment app market, WhatsApp will get users on its platter without making any efforts, CCI said in the order. "The apprehensions of the informant, according to Commission, does not really hold much merit.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 16:07 IST
Competition Commission rejects complaint against WhatsApp

The Competition Commission has dismissed a complaint of alleged unfair business practices by popular messaging platform WhatsApp with respect to digital payments market in the country. It was alleged that Facebook-owned WhatsApp has abused its dominance in the 'market for internet-based messaging application through smartphones' to manipulate another market -- 'market for UPI enabled digital payment applications' in its favour.

In a 41-page order, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said there was no violation of Section 4 of the Competition Act. This section pertains to abuse of dominant position. To assess the complaint, the watchdog considered two relevant markets -- 'market for Over-The-Top (OTT) messaging apps through smartphones in India' and 'market for UPI (Unified Payment Interface) enabled Digital Payments Apps in India'.

According to the regulator, the informant has contended that WhatsApp will leverage its dominance in the upstream market to have a competitive edge over existing competitors. The informant also seems to be distressed by the fact that while the other existing players spent considerable resources to establish themselves in the UPI-enabled digital payment app market, WhatsApp will get users on its platter without making any efforts, CCI said in the order.

"The apprehensions of the informant, according to Commission, does not really hold much merit. As stated above, the UPI market is quite established with renowned players competing vigorously. In such a market, it seems implausible that WhatsApp Pay will automatically garner a market share merely on account of its pre-installation," it noted. More so, given the fact that WhatsApp ecosystem does not involve paid services as such for normal users, it seems unlikely that the consumer traffic will be diverted by WhatsApp using its strength in the messenger market, as per the order dated August 18.

Regarding the informant's claims that WhatsApp is in serious non-compliance of critical and mandatory procedural norms pertaining to data localisation and storage, the regulator said that they "do not seem to raise any competition concern and as such may not need any further scrutiny by it"..

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MoU signed between Jute Corporation of India and National Seeds Corporation

In an effort to improve production and productivity of raw Jute in the country, the Ministry of Textiles will make available certified jute seeds to the farmers through the Jute Corporation of India JCI. National Seeds Corporation NSC, a CP...

Serum Institute initiates phase 2, 3 clinical study on 1,600 volunteers for potential COVID-19 vaccine

By Priyanka Sharma Indian pharmaceutical giant Serum Institute of India has initiated the phase 2, 3 clinical trials to evaluate the safety and immune response of coronavirus vaccine candidate on healthy Indian adults after the pharma compa...

Biden says online DNC a convention of the future

Democrat Joe Biden says virtual gatherings are the conventions of the future and that he doubts they will go back to what they did before the coronavirus pandemic. The presumptive presidential nominee made the comment Tuesday while addressi...

Mangaluru Smart City Command Control Centre Project has Gone Live

Mangaluru, Karnataka, India NewsVoir Mangaluru Smart City will be one of the first smart cities in Karnataka to go live. The Integrated Command and Control Centers ICCC of Mangaluru Smart City, a major component of the Smart City Project. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020