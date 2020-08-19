Left Menu
Development News Edition

CSB Bank Q1 net more than doubles to Rs 53.6 cr

The bank reported profit growth despite a steep increase in overall provisions to Rs 57.5 crore as against Rs 10.1 crore in the year-ago period. Its chief executive and managing director CVR Rajendran said a bulk of the extra provisions was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but underlined that it does not worry a lot about asset quality going ahead.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:33 IST
CSB Bank Q1 net more than doubles to Rs 53.6 cr

Kerala-based CSB Bank on Wednesday reported more than two-fold increase in its March quarter net profit to Rs 53.6 crore on a healthy rise in core interest and treasury incomes. The bank reported profit growth despite a steep increase in overall provisions to Rs 57.5 crore as against Rs 10.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Its chief executive and managing director CVR Rajendran said a bulk of the extra provisions was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but underlined that it does not worry a lot about asset quality going ahead. Over 70 per cent of loan accounts are having regular payments, while 18 per cent of advances excluding ones to the safer asset of gold loans are classified as being under moratorium, he said.

The gross non-performing assets ratio improved to 3.51 per cent as of June as against 4.71 per cent in the year-ago period and the advances overdue for 31-90 days were only Rs 22 crore in an over Rs 11,000-crore book. The bank's core net interest income rose 39.86 per cent to Rs 185.3 crore on widening of the net interest margin to over 4 per cent, while the other income grew 12 per cent to Rs 30.8 crore.

The treasury operations reported an income of Rs 43.5 crore as against Rs 2.9 crore in the year-ago period. Rajendran said retail will be a big focus during FY2021 and added that larger peer Axis Bank's retail head Pralay Mondal will be taking charge this quarter to steer CSB's retail franchise.

Mondal can be a candidate to eventually take over as the chief of the bank, Rajendran said, adding that he is around till the end of 2022. The bank is also looking to increase its branch network by 100 during FY21, Rajendran said, adding that it has already done nearly 35 branches during the pandemic as furnished properties are available for cheap.

He said it will be looking to take full advantage of the loan- to-value ratio increase in gold loans offered by RBI and use it to grow the overall book. CSB Bank shares gained 13.23 per cent to close at Rs 225.45 apiece on the BSE, as against gains of 0.22 per cent on the benchmark index Sensex on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

MP govt to reduce aid given under Kanyadan Yojana

Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reduce the amount being given under the Kanyadan Yojana as the former Chief Minister Kamal Nath had raised the amount after coming to power to get votes, State Minister for Social Justice Prem Singh ...

Odisha MLA toils on his farmland, garners praise from Vice-

A ruling BJD MLA in Odisha himself ploughs his agricultural field and sows paddy saplings along with other workers. With rain creating favourable conditions for agriculture, Manohar Randhari, a three-time lawmaker from Dabugaon Assembly sea...

Sugar exports likely to make up for shortfall in domestic demand: Report

Sugar offtake is likely to remain flat in the current sugar season October 2019-September 2020 despite the COVID-19 disruptions as buoyant exports are expected to make up for the shortfall in domestic consumption, according to a report. Ind...

Current generation of political leaders would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore: BJP MP Subhas Sarkar

The behaviour of the current generation of political leaders, hooligans and administrators would have ashamed Rabindranath Tagore, said BJP MP Subhas Sarkar on Wednesday over the incident of vandalism in the Visva Bharati University. In a l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020