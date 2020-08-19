Left Menu
"In order to address the huge gap between making students learn a few topics versus providing them education while shaping their personality, the company has launched 'Flowbook Student Companion Program', which is a monthly subscription based education application for classes 6 to 10," a statement said. With a USP of using television sets as a mode of studying, the company also offers the curriculum on smartphones and laptops, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 17:43 IST
Flowbook offers e-learning solution accessible through TV, phone, laptop

Edtech platform Flowbook on Wednesday said it will offer a monthly subscription-based solution through television sets to ensure inclusive delivery of education as a large number of students may not have access to computers, laptops and smartphones. "In order to address the huge gap between making students learn a few topics versus providing them education while shaping their personality, the company has launched 'Flowbook Student Companion Program', which is a monthly subscription based education application for classes 6 to 10," a statement said.

With a USP of using television sets as a mode of studying, the company also offers the curriculum on smartphones and laptops, it added. Television, with a wide penetration across urban and rural landscapes, is available in a majority of houses today, and Flowbook plans to reach to the remotest of the areas across the country, the statement said.

Flowbook, which is operated by Back to Basics Learning (India), currently has more than 10,000 registered students and more than 85 schools using the product. "Flowbook has been designed keeping in mind that it is important to treat every student differently based on his or her capabilities by connecting them with a personal mentor. Our content library is the largest in India for students of classes 6-10," Flowbook founder and CEO Arjun Reddy said.

Unlike other products, Flowbook's videos are short in length, with an average of 2 to 3 minutes, keeping in mind the attention span of students, he added..

