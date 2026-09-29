ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 23:45 IST
ShinyHunters suspect also investigated for alleged murder orders, Dutch media report

‌A 24-year-old ​man arrested earlier this month as part of an investigation into the hacking group ShinyHunters ‌is also being investigated over allegations that he ordered two murders abroad, Dutch media reported on Tuesday.

Police did not immediately confirm the reports. Information about ‌the alleged murder plots was reportedly found on the suspect's ‌laptop, Dutch news agency ANP reported. It was not clear whether the murders he allegedly ordered actually took place. The allegations are separate from the investigation into ⁠ShinyHunters.

Although ​Dutch authorities have ⁠not publicly identified the man, his former employer, Amsterdam-based cybersecurity company Neo Security, said ⁠his name is Pepijn van der Stap. Attempts by Reuters to reach ​Van der Stap or identify a lawyer or representative have not ⁠been successful.

He was arrested in a dramatic police raid amid escalating concern over ⁠ShinyHunters, ​a hacking group known for large-scale data breaches and extortion, and its recent theft of what it said was terabytes of ⁠sensitive personnel data from US FBI servers. At least some of the data ⁠includes employees' ⁠intelligence assignments and medical records, Reuters has reported.

ShinyHunters has said Van der Stap had "no association" with the ‌group.

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