Stocks open higher on Wall Street; Apple nears $2 trillion
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high for the first time since February. Technology led the way higher again, and Apple edged closer to becoming the first US company to be worth USD 2 trillion.PTI | Newyork | Updated: 19-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 19:56 IST
Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high for the first time since February. Technology led the way higher again, and Apple edged closer to becoming the first US company to be worth USD 2 trillion. Target soared the most in the S&P 500 after reporting blowout earnings that came in far ahead of what analysts were expecting. Walmart and Home Depot have also reported huge sales over the past three months as Americans limit their supply runs to fewer stores and do more cooking and do-it-yourself projects at home.
- READ MORE ON:
- Target
- Apple
- Home Depot
- Walmart
ALSO READ
Coronavirus outbreak should not be used to target government: Nepal PM Oli
Petitions and memes target former king Juan Carlos after he leaves Spain
Figure skating-ISU Grand Prix Series to go ahead, events targeted at domestic skaters
TIMELINE-TikTok's journey from global sensation to Trump target
Petitions and memes target former king Juan Carlos after he leaves Spain