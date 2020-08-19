Stocks open higher on Wall Street; Apple nears $2 trillion

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Wednesday, a day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high for the first time since February. Technology led the way higher again, and Apple edged closer to becoming the first US company to be worth USD 2 trillion. Target soared the most in the S&P 500 after reporting blowout earnings that came in far ahead of what analysts were expecting. Walmart and Home Depot have also reported huge sales over the past three months as Americans limit their supply runs to fewer stores and do more cooking and do-it-yourself projects at home.