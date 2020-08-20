CESC to begin despatching June bill from Thursday

Power utility CESC Ltd on Wednesday said it will begin despatching the bills for June from Thursday, keeping the unbilled units of March, April and May in abeyance for the time being. The March-April amount will be recovered, but a decision on that will be taken later, a top company official said.

"Consumers will have to pay only the June bill, which is based on actual meter reading. We are explaining the methodology in detail to each consumer. However, the unbilled portion is not waived but put on abeyance," he said. CESC has a close to 33-lakh consumer base in Kolkata and its adjoining areas including Howrah.

The July bill will be despatched 25-30 days after the June bill, company officials said..