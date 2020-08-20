GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks slump, gold jumps after dovish Fed

Left Menu
Asian equities and U.S. futures fell on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious view of the economy, tensions with China and new clusters of coronavirus infections. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.79%, the biggest daily decline in five weeks.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:52 IST
Asian equities and U.S. futures fell on Thursday, hurt by the U.S. Federal Reserve's cautious view of the economy, tensions with China and new clusters of coronavirus infections.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid 1.79%, the biggest daily decline in five weeks. U.S. stock futures were down 0.55%. Australian stocks dropped 0.91% due to concern that ties with China will worsen further after a report that Australian regulators will reject acquisitions by a Chinese company.

Shares in China fell 1.28% due to dwindling expectations for additional monetary easing after the People's Bank of China kept a benchmark lending rate unchanged on Thursday. Japanese stocks slid 1.06%. South Korean stocks tumbled 3.26%, the biggest daily decline since June 15, amid a spike in coronavirus cases in Seoul.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were down 1.36%, German DAX futures fell 1.31%, and FTSE futures was off 1.27%. Market sentiment had been bullish up until Fed policymakers' comments highlighted uncertainties over the U.S. recovery, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting all-time highs driven largely by Apple Inc..

The iPhone maker's shares rose 1.4% to make the first publicly listed U.S. company reach $2 trillion in market capitalisation, while strong results from retailers Target and Lowe's also lifted sentiment. The positive mood quickly faded, however, after several Fed members said additional easing may be needed because a rebound in employment was already slowing.

The downbeat tone spilled over into Asia, which weighed on equities and oil futures but pushed gold prices higher due to economic uncertainty. "It was a decent day for banks, Apple, and Nike but everything else was in the reverse after the Fed said economic conditions will be difficult for a while," said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

"We've seen some good numbers out of retail but there's uncertainty that these companies won't replicate those earnings without some stimulus." Minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed the swift rebound in employment seen in May and June had likely slowed and that additional "substantial improvement" in the labour market would hinge on a "broad and sustained" reopening of business activity.

The readout on Fed discussions provides hints to further action that the U.S. central bank could take in September. No change in interest rate policy is expected until end-2021. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.31%, the S&P 500 lost 0.44% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.57%.

Spot gold rose 0.82% to $1,945.43 per ounce on Thursday, recovering from a 3.6% tumble on Wednesday as the cautious mood boosted demand for the safe harbour asset. The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell slightly to 0.6623% while those on the 20-year bond also fell to 1.1725%.

Some bond investors were also disappointed after the Fed minutes showed central bankers downplayed the chance of capping bond yields. The dollar index, which reflects the greenback's value against six leading trading currencies, steadied at 92.983.

Oil prices edged lower over lingering concerns of weak global fuel demand after data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles fell 1.6 million barrels last week. Brent crude futures fell 0.77% to $45.02 a barrel. U.S. crude futures slid by 0.89% to $42.55 a barrel.

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada's COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

