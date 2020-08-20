Left Menu
Volvo Trucks launches tractor-trailer combination for speedy cargo movement

While the company has been a leader in the mining segment trucks, it is now planning to expand presence in other segments and express cargo movement is one such area where it would like to have a strong presence, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 14:56 IST
Volvo Trucks on Thursday announced the introduction of its tractor-trailer combination, specially curated for express cargo movement in India in partnership with logistics player Delhivery. Volvo and Delhivery had tested together to deploy Volvo FM 4x2 tractor trailer long haul truck for express operations, allowing speedy delivery and cost efficiencies of services.

"Turn-around and efficiency is the focus in these trucks. The Volvo FM420 4x2 solution has a  comfortable cabin along with a superior clutch free driveline, that enables effortlessly driving for about 20 hours with a set of drivers," VE Commercial Vehicles MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said. He further said telematics, an integral part of these trucks, ensures that exhaustive data is captured, analysed and correction happens throughout the journey.

"The reduced delivery time helps customers to fulfil their business goal of delivery to their customers in the shortest possible time, substantially reducing order cancellations," Agarwal said. While the company has been a leader in the mining segment trucks, it is now planning to expand presence in other segments and express cargo movement is one such area where it would like to have a strong presence, he added.

"Our partnership with Volvo and the first deployment of tractor-trailers in express trucking is a significant step towards 'Getting Future Ready'," Delhivery Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder, Sahil Barua said. Delhivery is building trucking terminals at key locations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore while expanding and upgrading its own fleet and bringing in more partner fleets, Barua added. Volvo Trucks International Senior Vice President Per-Erik Lindstrom said the introduction of Volvo FM420 4x2 solution in India is the right time as the country has caught up with the global standards of transport efficiency.

"Countries like China and a few other south-east Asian countries, which were similar to India, a few years ago, changed from rigid trucks to high performance and higher capacity tractor-trailer concept. We at Volvo Trucks will continue to lead innovations in products and services thereby raising the bar further," he added..

