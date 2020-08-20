Nexteer Automotive Earns 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Award

Sustains Manufacturing Engineering's Knowledge Base at World-Class Levels Marks the Company's Third Consecutive Year Receiving Award AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive earned a 2020 Manufacturing Leadership Award by the National Association of Manufacturers for Nexteer's outstanding achievement in Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training. Nexteer's Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training Program enables the Company to train, grow, advance and retain its technical workforce globally. The program provides Nexteer Manufacturing Engineers with comprehensive development and training opportunities, as well as a feedback system to advance their knowledge base to world-class levels.

"We are honored to be recognized by the National Association of Manufacturers for the third straight year for our commitment to manufacturing excellence and our people," said Robin Milavec, Senior Vice President, Executive Board Director, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Nexteer Automotive. "As Nexteer grows with our customers, it becomes even more important for us to onboard, train and grow our global technical talent to keep pace with the lightning speed of innovation in our industry. This talent management and training program provides us with a custom solution to keep elevating our Manufacturing Engineering department and share knowledge and expertise across our global team." The Manufacturing Engineering Global Talent Management and Training Program offers more than 495 base level courses and publications online - including more than 60 Nexteer specific courses and more than 40 Nexteer custom instructor-lead and hands-on labs. With these combined systems and resources, Nexteer's Manufacturing Engineers can help manage, grow and retain the Company's valued resources. In 2019, Nexteer was recognized with a Manufacturing Leadership Award for Enterprise Integration and Technology Leadership. In 2018, Nexteer received the Engineering and Production Technology Award from the National Association of Manufacturers (then Manufacturing Leadership Council).

Nexteer will be formally recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala, which will take place as a virtual event on October 8, 2020. About Nexteer Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316), a global leader in intuitive motion control, is a multi-billion dollar global steering and driveline business delivering electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steering columns, driveline systems, as well as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving enabling technologies for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company has 28 manufacturing plants, four technical and software centers and 13 customer service centers strategically located in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. The company serves more than 60 customers in every major region of the world including BMW, Fiat Chrysler, Ford, GM, PSA Groupe, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com