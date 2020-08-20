Left Menu
Edelweiss Tokio Life says 'Ab Income Milegi Har Haal, Saalon Saal' with Sonu Sood

Launches Active Income Plan - A comprehensive income solution MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, a joint venture between the Edelweiss Group and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. of Japan, has signed Indian actor, Sonu Sood, as the Product Ambassador for its latest product campaign, Edelweiss Tokio Life 'Active Income'.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-08-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 15:16 IST
Edelweiss Tokio Life says 'Ab Income Milegi Har Haal, Saalon Saal' with Sonu Sood

Launches Active Income Plan - A comprehensive income solution MUMBAI, India, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, a joint venture between the Edelweiss Group and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. of Japan, has signed Indian actor, Sonu Sood, as the Product Ambassador for its latest product campaign, Edelweiss Tokio Life 'Active Income'. Given Sonu's tremendous contribution to public service during these challenging times, he is a perfect choice to be the Face of Edelweiss Tokio Life's Active Income Plan. Sonu's association with the product resonates closely with the brand's values of putting customers first. He represents a unique blend of commitment, perseverance and stability, traits that are extremely relevant to the life insurance category and more so to Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance. The insurer hopes to highlight the need for continual income in every circumstance, through a quirky and effective ad campaign.

Edelweiss Tokio Life's Active Income Plan offers guaranteed income, flexibility and cash bonus, allowing customers to meet both short-term and long-term financial goals, especially in light of economic volatility. Hence, the product campaign tagline resonates the emotion, 'Ab income milegi har haal, saalon saal'. Commenting on the launch, Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance said, "Edelweiss Tokio Life has always believed in removing limitations for our customers. We have relentlessly worked to ensure that our customers achieve their dreams and aspirations, despite challenges they may face. With Sonu Sood's versatility, appeal and the significant work he has recently done for society, Sonu has truly made #ZindagiUnlimited for several people in this country with his selflessness. He has emerged as a real-life hero and we are proud to have him associate with our brand." "This is my first endorsement deal in the insurance category. My decision to associate with Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, stemmed how closely the brand resonates with me. Each one of us has now realised, how important it is for us to have stable income to manage day-to-day living. I am happy to partner with Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, in helping all of us live our #ZindagiUnlimited," said Sonu Sood.

Link to the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEn0kX9xmf8 Credits: • Creative agency: Left of Center Marketing • Production House: Chilli N' Oregano • Director: Prakarsh Gunjal About Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company Limited is a joint venture between Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, one of India's leading and diversified financial services companies and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc, one of the oldest and largest insurance companies in Japan. Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance launched its pan-India operations in July 2011, offering proprietary need-based solutions to help customers meet their life stage financial goals. This lineage brings together a deep understanding of customer needs and international expertise. The company is headquartered in Mumbai serving over 2.02 lakh customers through 43,681 personal finance advisors as on March 31, 2019 across 121 branches in 93 major cities. Awards: Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance has been consistently recognized for its Product Innovation capabilities at several forums, namely Golden Peacock Awards 2018, Golden Globe Tigers Awards 2018, ET NOW - BFSI Awards 2018, Times National Award for Marketing Excellence 2018, India Insurance Summit 2019 and Skoch Awards 2019.

To learn more about Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, please visit www.edelweisstokio.in You can follow Edelweiss Tokio Life on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edelweiss-tokio-life-insurance/?viewAsMember=true https://twitter.com/edelweiss_tokio https://www.instagram.com/edelweiss_tokio/ https://www.facebook.com/EdelweissTokioLife/ Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mEn0kX9xmf8 Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1231212/Edelweiss_Tokio_Life_Sonu_Sood.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/730323/ETLI_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

