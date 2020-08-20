Left Menu
Development News Edition

IT security challenges rise with shift to remote work: Microsoft

Nearly 62 per cent of business leaders in India believe that security challenges have changed as the shift to remote work due to COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changes security architecture, according to Microsoft which recently surveyed 800 people across markets in India, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:57 IST
IT security challenges rise with shift to remote work: Microsoft
Upskilling workforce on new solutions has emerged as the biggest challenge.. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 62 percent of business leaders in India believe that security challenges have changed as the shift to remote work due to the COVID-19 pandemic fundamentally changes security architecture, according to Microsoft which recently surveyed 800 people across markets in India, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. About 47 percent of leaders in India said that upskilling the workforce on new solutions and troubleshooting has emerged as the biggest challenge faced by their organization's security team.

And 43 percent of them said they are prioritizing investments in cloud security through the calendar year. Investments towards data and information security are another important area with 37 percent voting for it as a priority. The pandemic also had direct implications on cybersecurity budgets and staffing with 33 percent business leaders in India reporting a 25 percent budget increase for security and more than half (54 percent) stating that they will hire additional security professionals in their security team.

A vast majority (70 percent) of them said they plan to speed up deployment of zero trust capabilities to reduce risk exposure. On a global level, highlight survey findings, 90 percent of businesses have been impacted by phishing attacks with 28 percent of respondents admitted to being successfully phished.

Notably, successful phishing attacks were reported in significantly higher numbers from organizations that described their resources as mostly on-premise (36 percent) as opposed to being more cloud-based. In response to COVID-19, more than 80 percent of companies added security jobs. About 58 percent of companies reported an increase in security budgets and 65 percent reported an increase in compliance budgets.

Nearly 40 percent of businesses said they are prioritizing investments in cloud security followed by data and information security (28 percent), and anti-phishing tools (26 percent). The shift to remote work is fundamentally changing security architecture by focusing on identities over perimeter security via zero trust strategies. About 51 percent of business leaders are speeding up the deployment of zero trust capabilities and 94 percent of companies report that they are in the process of deploying new zero trust capabilities.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

India-focussed offshore funds, ETFs see $1.5 bn outflow in Jun qtr

India-focussed offshore funds and exchange-traded funds ETFs witnessed a net outflow of USD 1.5 billion in three months ended June 2020, making it the ninth consecutive quarter of withdrawal, according to a Morningstar report. This is much ...

German police arrest man wanted by Croatia for war crimes

German federal police said on Thursday they had arrested a 55-year old former Yugoslavian man who was sentenced 23 years ago in Croatia for crimes against humanity but who never served his prison term. In 1997, the man, now a U.S. citizen, ...

HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers in Yes Bank fraud case

The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, accused of money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case, saying mandatory default bail is the se...

Kerala's shrimp production hit by COVID-19, farmers incur loss of Rs 308 cr: CIBA

Hit by COVID-19 pandemic, Keralas shrimp farmers have suffered losses to the tune of Rs 308 cr, the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture CIBA said. A survey by CIBA to study the impact of COVID-19 induced lockdown on shrimp aquacu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020