Left Menu
Development News Edition

CCI approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens

C&S Electric's other businesses, such as medium-voltage switchgear and package sub-station, lighting, diesel generating sets, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), and the Etacom busbars business will be retained by the owners. Siemens India focuses on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, a release by CCI said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:10 IST
CCI approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens

Fair trade regulator CCI on Thursday said it has given nod to the proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens. As per a statement issued by Siemens in January, it had inked an agreement to acquire 99 per cent equity in New Delhi-based C&S Electric for around Rs 2,100 crore.

Giving nod to the deal, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said in a tweet that it "approves proposed acquisition of C&S Electric by Siemens." As per the agreement signed between the two firms, Siemens will acquire Indian operations of C&S Electric's low-voltage switchgear components and panels, low and medium-voltage power busbars as well as protection and metering devices businesses. C&S Electric's other businesses, such as medium-voltage switchgear and package sub-station, lighting, diesel generating sets, EPC (engineering, procurement and construction), and the Etacom busbars business will be retained by the owners.

Siemens India focuses on the areas of power generation and distribution, intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems, and automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries, a release by CCI said. It also supplies smart mobility solutions for rail and road transport and infrastructure solutions for smart cities.

C&S manufactures a range of electrical switchgear, power protection and electrical distribution product, the release said. Among others, C&S is also engaged in the design and execution of grid-connected solar photovoltaic power plants, it added. SRS ANU ANU.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO records 6.55 lakh net new enrolments in June

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO rose to 6.55 lakh in June from 1.72 lakh during May 2020, according to its latest payroll data, providing a perspective on employment in the formal sector amid the COVID-19 crisis. Provision...

First online Lok Adalat in West Bengal on Aug 22

The Calcutta High Court LegalServices Committee is making arrangements to organise thefirst online Lok Adalat in West Bengal on August 22 to hearcases pertaining to motor accident claims, pension andgratuity appeals, an official said here o...

Behind fortress walls, Macron and Merkel to chart Europe's course

Germanys Angela Merkel and Frances Emmanuel Macron met behind the walls of a medieval island fortress in the Mediterranean on Thursday to chart the next steps for a partnership that is the driving force behind the European Union.In the grou...

England looks to clinch Test series before step into unknown

Back in the spring, when the coronavirus pandemic was at its most deadly in Britain, there was a genuine fear that the England cricket team might not play an international game in 2020. So, after a packed summer of Test matches, to be in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020