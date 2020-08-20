Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ramaphosa assures Wamkele Mene of AU’s commitment to promote AfCFTA

President Ramaphosa gave Mene his support during the handover ceremony of the AfCFTA Secretariat building in Accra, Ghana, to the African Union Commission (AUC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:20 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:19 IST
Ramaphosa assures Wamkele Mene of AU’s commitment to promote AfCFTA
President Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the AU and the continent, expressed his profound gratitude to the government and people of Ghana for generously offering the building that houses the AfCFTA. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Chairperson, has assured African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretary-General, Wamkele Mene, of his unwavering support in the execution of his duties to promote the AfCFTA.

President Ramaphosa gave Mene his support during the handover ceremony of the AfCFTA Secretariat building in Accra, Ghana, to the African Union Commission (AUC).

Ghana was selected to host the AfCFTA Secretariat by the AU Member States on the occasion of the 12th AU Extraordinary Summit in Niamey, Niger, in July 2019.

President Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the AU and the continent, expressed his profound gratitude to the government and people of Ghana for generously offering the building that houses the AfCFTA.

"This day is indeed a milestone and a strong affirmation of the vision of an integrated Africa, which was envisioned by the founding fathers of the OAU, including Kwame Nkrumah, 57 years ago.

"It is a fitting tribute that the AfCFTA headquarters are being housed in Ghana," said President Ramaphosa.

President Ramaphosa has also assured the Secretary-General of the AU's commitment to the successful implementation of the AfCFTA, as a practical contribution to the economic development of Africa. He welcomed the progress achieved thus far in the implementation of the 12th AU Extraordinary Summit.

President Ramaphosa also acknowledged the challenges that exist in the negotiations, particularly around the issue of the Rules of Origin and trade offers, as well as trade in services.

"We are confident that through your leadership and the determination of the AU Member States, all bracketed issues should be resolved," President Ramaphosa said.

Mene is the first Secretary-General of the AfCFTA. He was elected in February 2020 with a mandate to administer the free trade agreement, which creates a single market for the AU Member States, with a combined population of over 1 billion and a total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of about US $2.5 trillion.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water crisis victims

The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay 600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the countrys worst public health crises in recent memo...

Britain removes Portugal from quarantine list, adds Austria and Croatia

Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine list on Thursday, but said rising infections elsewhere meant arrivals from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.Data shows we need to r...

COVID-19: Bajaj Allianz pitches for 'pandemic pool'

With the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, leading non-life insurer Bajaj Allianz has called for setting up a pandemic pool, on the lines of the terrorism pool, to cover claims arising out of pandemics. Under pooled insuranc...

Dubai's highest court rejects superyacht seizure appeal in mammoth divorce battle

Dubais highest court has rejected an appeal by the ex-wife of a Russian billionaire to seize a 350 million 460 millionsuperyacht in one of the worlds costliest divorce battles, a court ruling last week said.The Dubai Court of Cassation reje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020