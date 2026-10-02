Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell wins appeal against charity trustee ban

Supermodel Naomi Campbell won her ​appeal on Thursday against a five-year ban from being a charity trustee, with ​a London tribunal ruling that the misuse of funds at the ‌charity ​she founded had been concealed from her. Campbell, one of fashion's most recognisable faces, founded Fashion for Relief in 2005, aiming to raise funds for humanitarian causes by staging runway shows.

From Walmart to Nestle, CEO churn sweeps global consumer goods makers

Toymaker Mattel and Cheerios maker General Mills on Wednesday ‌named new chief executive officers, the latest global consumer goods companies to reshuffle leadership as they navigate tariff pressures and choppy consumer spending. Here are some of the major CEO changes among global retailers and consumer goods companies in 2025 and 2026:

Kanye West's planned Russia concerts cancelled, organiser says

Two concerts by US rapper Kanye West in Russia that had been scheduled for October have been cancelled, the ‌show's organiser, Say Agency, said. West, who is also known as Ye, had been due to perform in St Petersburg. However, a week after the concerts were announced in mid-August, the ‌venue due to host them said it had never signed a contract with the organisers, a separate Moscow-based company.

Analysis-David Ellison's appointment of Kreiz brings cost-cutter to Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery

David Ellison's choice of Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz as his co-captain at the new Paramount-Warner Bros Discovery signals what the media behemoth will care about most: running a lean, cost-efficient business that can pump more money out of its storied franchises. Kreiz's tenure at the Barbie doll-maker and his previous stint leading production ⁠company Endemol ​have been marked by cost-cutting and restructuring efforts aimed ⁠at improving profitability and overall output.

Would-be Taylor Swift concert attacker loses privacy case against Disney

An Austrian man convicted of planning a foiled attack on a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna in 2024 lost a privacy lawsuit against Disney on ⁠Wednesday over the fact his parents' home was shown in the docu-series "Taylor Swift: The End of an Era". The man, identified as Beran A, was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison. He has been ​in custody since his arrest in August 2024.

Stella McCartney spotlights climate crisis with ocean-inspired Paris runway show

Stella McCartney put a spotlight on the impact of overfishing and climate change ⁠on the oceans in her Paris runway show on Wednesday, unveiling a Spring/Summer 2027 collection of floaty fabrics, bubble hems and wave motifs. Killer whales, sharks and dolphins featured on several looks, while models carried transparent handbags with sea creatures such as ⁠a starfish ​inside.

Paramount gets court green light on Warner Bros deal, names Mattel's Kreiz co-CEO

A US judge entered an order on Wednesday allowing Paramount to close its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros, ending a months-long holdup, as the company named Mattel's Ynon Kreiz as co-CEO to help run the combined business. US District Court Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín approved a Sept. 21 settlement with a California-led group ⁠of 12 states that had sued to block one of the largest media mergers in history, saying it would create a media behemoth capable of driving up film and TV prices.

Balenciaga ⁠shows colourful jackets and minimalist sneakers in Piccioli's summer ⁠2027 collection

Balenciaga creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli showed colourful tailoring and minimalist sneakers in his Summer 2027 collection at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, a year on from his debut for the brand he is seeking to breathe new life into. Piccioli was named to lead Balenciaga in ‌May last year as his predecessor, ‌Demna, moved to Gucci, part of an attempt by the brands' parent company Kering to reverse ​a sharp decline in sales across the group.