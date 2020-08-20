Left Menu
Development News Edition

Religare Health Insurance Co renamed Care Health Insurance

Religare Enterprises on Thursday said it has changed the name of its health insurance subsidiary to Care Health Insurance. "Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd, subsidiary of the company, has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing. It did not provide any reason for changing the name of its subsidiary.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 20:30 IST
Religare Health Insurance Co renamed Care Health Insurance
Religare Enterprises Image Credit: ANI

Religare Enterprises on Thursday said it has changed the name of its health insurance subsidiary to Care Health Insurance. "Name of Religare Health Insurance Company Ltd, subsidiary of the company, has been changed to Care Health Insurance Ltd with effect from August 19, 2020," Religare Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

It did not provide any reason for changing the name of its subsidiary. Stock of Religare Enterprises closed at Rs 35.20 apiece on BSE, down 0.14 per cent from its previous close.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Michigan to pay $600 mln to Flint water crisis victims

The U.S. state of Michigan said on Thursday that it had reached a preliminary settlement to pay 600 million to victims of the Flint water crisis, potentially closing a chapter on one of the countrys worst public health crises in recent memo...

Britain removes Portugal from quarantine list, adds Austria and Croatia

Britain removed Portugal from its quarantine list on Thursday, but said rising infections elsewhere meant arrivals from Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine period.Data shows we need to r...

COVID-19: Bajaj Allianz pitches for 'pandemic pool'

With the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, leading non-life insurer Bajaj Allianz has called for setting up a pandemic pool, on the lines of the terrorism pool, to cover claims arising out of pandemics. Under pooled insuranc...

Dubai's highest court rejects superyacht seizure appeal in mammoth divorce battle

Dubais highest court has rejected an appeal by the ex-wife of a Russian billionaire to seize a 350 million 460 millionsuperyacht in one of the worlds costliest divorce battles, a court ruling last week said.The Dubai Court of Cassation reje...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020