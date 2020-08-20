VFS Global COVID-19 sample collection service in Chennai too
Chennai, Aug 20 (PTI): Technology service specialist VFS Global on Thursday announced extension of its service of allowing customers to book for COVID-19 sample collection in the city. The service is available in several cities including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad and Kochi, among others.
Customers from here can make appointments online on the company's website www.vfsglobal.com/en and provide samples at designated associate laboratories, a press release said. The collection of samples at the customers' doorstep was also provided, ensuring their safety and convenience.
To serve the customers, a dedicated help desk has also been set up, the release said. VFS Global said the sample collection was not like visa application process or decision-making on visas, which remains the prerogative of the government concerned, it said.
The customers can check the latest travel advisories of the destination country for information on taking up overseas trips, the release added..
