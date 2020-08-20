Left Menu
Development News Edition

After hotels and monuments, banquet halls to be opened soon at half capacity: Tourism Minister

After hotels and monuments, banquet halls will soon be opened at half capacity, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Thursday, assuring the hospitality industry of his support to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-08-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 22:15 IST
After hotels and monuments, banquet halls to be opened soon at half capacity: Tourism Minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

After hotels and monuments, banquet halls will soon be opened at half capacity, Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Thursday, assuring the hospitality industry of his support to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking at a webinar organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the minister said the tourism sector has faced severe challenges due to the pandemic. However, this pandemic has also opened new opportunities for development and getting all stakeholders together to fight against this situation, Patel said.

"We have been able to give some help to the industry in the best way possible. We have been able to open all the monuments, hotels and soon we will be able to open the banquet halls in half capacity. We have been able to revive air travel to a certain extent and we will continue to increase it," he said. "The tourism industry is a pivotal sector for the development of the economy. We have immense opportunities to increase wellness tourism in the country. We need to hand-hold and collaborate so that the tourism industry bounces back more smoothly," Patel said. The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry had also organized the 4th edition of the National Talent Competition in Tourism and Hospitality Sector with the theme "Re-packaging Tourism and Hospitality for 'New Normal'". It was held from August 19-20 and 18 teams consisting of students from 12 tourism and hospitality management institutes took part in the competition and highlighted strategies towards the recovery of this sector while encouraging new business models, embracing digitalization, and meeting the safety demands of guests.

Encouraging students, the minister said that this crisis will bring about a change for the better and young leaders will be making their careers in a much stronger, robust and enterprising ecosystem. Deliberating on the challenges being faced by the tourism sector due to the pandemic, Suman Billa, Director for Technical Cooperation and Silk Road Development, UNWTO, said that globally, there will be fewer travelers this year due to which there will be a reduction in tourism revenue. "This will have an adverse effect on the job markets as well. We can estimate that it will take 2-3 years for the global economy to bounce back. "The tourism sector needs to have strong and robust safety and hygiene protocols in place to ensure that tourists can travel with minimum risks. It's important to kill the anxiety in the mind of tourists and gain their confidence," Billa said.

He said that globally, there will be one billion less travelers this year and an estimated 100-120 million job losses in the sector. Talking about the role of technology, Billa mentioned that "we need to assimilate technology in the hospitality sector" and at the same time, ensure that the hospitality experience is still in place. For India, the tourism and hospitality sector will see three phases which are the survival phase; the revival phase and the thrive phase, he said.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Tansa becomes fourth lake to overflow after good rains

With good rainfall in the catchment areas in the last few days, the Tansa lake, a key source of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Thursday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC said. Tansa, located in adjoining ...

FACTBOX-Here are eight Trump associates arrested or convicted of crimes

Steve Bannon has been charged with defrauding Trump supporters in a campaign to help build the presidents signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, prosecutors said on Thursday.Bannon served as a top adviser to Donald Trumps presidential...

Facebook row: Dubey wants Tharoor be removed as par panel head, US firm summoned on Sept 2

The Facebook row intensified into a full-blown war on Thursday with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanding the removal of Shashi Tharoor as head of a parliamentary panel claiming he was using the platform for a political agenda as the day saw the...

German ambulance plane due to leave to pick up Navalny tonight - Bild

An ambulance aircraft with a team specialised in treating coma patients is due to leave Germany to pick up Russian dissident Alexei Navalny on Thursday evening, Berlin-based human rights activist Jaka Bizilj told Bild newspaper.Navalny was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020