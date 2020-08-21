U.S. Commerce investigates possible dumping of Chinese chassis and sub-assemblies
The investigation could result in Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties. In a statement, Commerce said the alleged dumping margin was 188.05%. In the countervailing duty investigation, Commerce said it would investigate 30 Chinese subsidy programs, including grant programs, tax programs, and government loans.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:22 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department on Thursday said it had initiated an investigation into possible dumping of Chinese-built chassis and sub-assemblies into the U.S. market, and whether Chinese producers were receiving unfair subsidies. The investigation could result in Chinese imports facing anti-dumping and countervailing duties.
In a statement, Commerce said the alleged dumping margin was 188.05%. In the countervailing duty investigation, Commerce said it would investigate 30 Chinese subsidy programs, including grant programs, tax programs, and government loans.
