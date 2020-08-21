Left Menu
Vevra launches state-of-the-art hospital pods to fight COVID-19

A Bengaluru based "Design and Build" company Vevra has allied with a Portugal based Healthcare IoT Company "InnoWave Group" to introduce the 'Vevra Pods'. Theses pods were launched to jointly fight the pandemic and other contagious and airborne diseases.

Vevra Pods is an innovative movable hospitals integrated with artificial intelligence to treat patients effectively. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Aug 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): A Bengaluru based "Design and Build" company Vevra has allied with a Portugal based Healthcare IoT Company "InnoWave Group" to introduce the 'Vevra Pods'. Theses pods were launched to jointly fight the pandemic and other contagious and airborne diseases. The Vevra Pods project was primarily born as an answer for major medical crises of any form, where the lack of appropriate facilities/infrastructure to receive highly infected patients takes a toll in most hospitals across the nation.

This project consists of a set of movable capsules that aims to efficiently assist in the infrastructure of local/private/government hospitals across India. These fully furnished modular Pods come with advanced IoT solutions at the heart of its operation on the ViGIE+ platform by InnoWave.

This infrastructure consists of antechamber airlock rooms to provide a safe area for healthcare professionals with antibacterial walls and surface, it also controls the quantity and quality of the air being circulated in and out of the room with a minimum of 12 air changes per hour through HEPA filters, UVC lights, high-end exhaust system with PLC integrated air conditioning system to help in maintaining the temperature, humidity within. The Vevra pods come in five variants; General pod, ICU pod, Doctors stay pod, Operation theatre pod, and Scanning room pod. Each pod can accommodate 4-9 beds.

Features of Vevra Pods: * These pods come with an antechamber airlock room to provide a safe area for healthcare professionals to do Donning and Doffing and to store the medical supplies.

* Introducing a negative air pressure in the pod to contain airborne diseases such as TB, Flu, and COVID-19. It also controls the quantity and quality of the air being circulated in and out of the room with a minimum of 12 air changes per hour through HEPA filters, UVC lights, and a high-end exhaust system. * The pod comes with PLC integrated air conditioning system to help in maintaining the temperature, humidity within.

* The pod comes with a fire-resistance structure and an anti-bacterial wall and bacterial and chemical resistance flooring. * An attached toilets and shower cubicle with UVC lights.

* ICU pod comes with a provision for Oxygen supply, analyzer as per ICU guidelines. Integrated with a device to monitor oxygen supply pressure and to measure the oxygen concentration delivered by ventilators or breathing systems along with a failure alarm system. RO water purifier, geyser in the shower area, 500-liter water storage tank along with Mobile Sewage Treatment Plant. * Fire alarm, extinguisher, and emergency system with a safe evacuation plan. CCTV surveillance and Television provided for each patient.

* Re-usable after pandemic with 15 to 20 years' structural warranty. Can be moved to any remote location in the world. * Sufficient UPS power backup with earthing connection to each pod and I-3 processor laptop loaded with AI, RFID, and MS office. RFID controlled entry and exit

"The healthcare Pods developed by Vevra are innovative movable hospitals integrated with AI and can help in containment and prevention of contagious diseases. AI has the potential to transform public healthcare and I urge healthcare start-ups to focus more on developing innovative, low-cost solutions," said Dr. K Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister, Government of Karnataka. "Vevra pods are not just the regular mobile isolation rooms as we have seen before, but a completely functional, fully furnished, AI integrated smart hospital setup. This is an avant-garde, futuristic hospital. These capsules/pods can be annexed to the existing hospitals to create more patient beds when in need or can be deployed to any remote place, areas struck by calamities, or even military bases to act as a complete hospital unit," said Mahesh Krishnachari, Vavra's Director-Founder.

The ViGIE+ platform is used for collecting and visualizing data from different sensors installed inside and provide real-time alarms if environmental conditions change. This solution can be quickly & easily deployed in remote areas that are not easily accessible to hospital staff as well outside of the main hospital buildings to avoid any risk of the virus spreading. "This project is highly linked to our mission as a company - to change people's lives through innovation. We are specialized in IoT monitoring systems in Europe and the USA, and we are eager to embrace this project and expand in other regions, as we are already cooperating with US companies to supply ViGIE," explained Tiago Goncalves, CEO, InnoWave Global.

"I am delighted to be a part of such an innovative development in our Hospital and Medicine industry, these pods look like a pioneering concept of much safer and advanced facilities for not only our patients but also for doctors, during times of high risk," said Dr. CN Manjunath, Indian Cardiologist and the Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. "COVID-19 has encouraged Indians to be more innovative in terms of medical equipment and facilities. Vevra Pods is a perfect example of that. These pods are convenient and will help in controlling the contagious diseases," said Dr. Vivek Jawali, Chief Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgeon and as a Chairman at Fortis Hospitals at the launch.

This project was primarily born as an answer to major medical crises of any form. The current pandemic situation has pushed Vevra to think out of the box and innovate products and multipurpose solutions with a futuristic vision. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

