Bajaj Finserv Loan for Chartered Accountants - Here's everything to know about the loan

Chartered Accountancy is one such profession that can require a lot of funding. This could be either for starting out one's own practice or maintaining and running their CA firm.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:57 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:57 IST
Bajaj Finserv. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chartered Accountancy is one such profession that can require a lot of funding. This could be either for starting out one's own practice or maintaining and running their CA firm. These funds are used to meet various professional requirements such as expansion, meeting operational expenses, integrating technology into business, meeting working capital needs, or hiring additional staff to render services to their customers.

Not only on the professional front, but CAs also require funds to meet their personal goals like building or renovating a house, wedding, or child education amongst others. To further help CAs fulfill their goals, Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL), the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has a convenient financial solution in the form of a Loan for Chartered Accountants.

The lender offers a tailor-made suite of loans for a practicing Chartered Accountant's unique financial needs, such as- * Personal loan up to Rs 25 lakhs

* Business loan up to Rs 25 lakhs Read on to learn the benefits that CAs get when they avail a loan from Bajaj Finserv.

Loan up to Rs 25 lakh Continual expansion of the operational workspace is part and parcel of the growth of a firm. This includes desk space and options for laptops, computers, and other hardware. To carry out these changes one needs substantial capital, and Bajaj Finserv helps offers Loan for CAs of up Rs 25 lakhs without pledging any collateral, asset or security.

Minimal documentation Bajaj Finserv has minimal documentation requirements and offers doorstep document pickup services for a hassle-free loan application. In fact, CAs who are existing BFL customers can check their pre-approved loan offer and get a quick 24-hour loan disbursal. By simply entering basic contact information, they can get instant financing via a customized deal.

Quick processing The lender offers finance in just 24 hours, with a longer repayment tenor of up to 72 months.

Flexi Loan facility Chartered Accountants can repay the loan over a flexible, 12 to 72 months tenor and opt for a Flexi Loan to manage funds in a hassle-free way. The Flexi Loan facility provides a fixed loan limit for a pre-determined tenor. One can withdraw funds multiple times from the sanctioned amount without any new paperwork.

Further, interest is charged only on the amount withdrawn, and CAs can prepay the loan at no extra cost whenever they have surplus funds. Moreover, for smoother cash flow management, CAs can also pay interest-only EMIs throughout the tenor and repay the principal once the tenor ends. The eligibility criteria for Bajaj Finserv loan for Chartered Accountants

* CAs must have four years of work experience post getting their c (CoP) till the date of loan application. * CAs must own at least one property (house or office), or their parents must own a house, in a location where Bajaj Finserv operates.

Documents required in order to apply for loan. * KYC documents

* CoP certificate * Proof of ownership of one property

* In addition to these, CAs may also need to provide relevant financial documents. Please note that the list of documents mentioned is indicative. During loan processing, additional documents may be needed.

With a Bajaj Finserv Loan for Chartered Accountants, CAs can meet their unique personal and professional goals easily. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

