Left Menu
Development News Edition

National Savings Bank Sri Lanka Enables Enterprise-Level Fraud Management with ACI Worldwide

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that Sri Lanka's National Savings Bank (NSB) will leverage its Payments Risk Management solution to enable enterprise-wide fraud detection and prevention.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:53 IST
National Savings Bank Sri Lanka Enables Enterprise-Level Fraud Management with ACI Worldwide

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), a leading global provider of real-time digital payment software and solutions, today announced that Sri Lanka's National Savings Bank (NSB) will leverage its Payments Risk Management solution to enable enterprise-wide fraud detection and prevention. NSB is one of Sri Lanka's largest public sector banks, with more than 4,000 service points, including branches, post offices and ATMs. The bank sought to implement a comprehensive intelligence and financial crime detection management solution, aimed at protecting its customers in real time. In addition to card-based transactions, ACI's fraud management capabilities allow the bank to address emerging digital payment channels, including internet and mobile banking, mobile wallets and real-time payments, solidifying its position as one of the country's leading financial innovators.

"As digital payments increasingly become the country's preferred transaction method, security and fraud mitigation are growing challenges for financial institutions that are looking to provide seamless customer experiences. This can only be achieved with a real-time, customer-centric approach to fraud prevention," said Ms. Damitha Rathnayake - Acting GM/CEO National Savings Bank. "ACI's reliability and scalability in payment solutions are unparalleled, and we are confident that the added real-time fraud detection alongside our existing ACI retail payments infrastructure will strengthen our fraud monitoring capabilities, enabling us to deliver an even greater customer experience." The banking and payments industry in Sri Lanka is evolving rapidly, as usage of electronic payment methods continues to grow. According to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, at the end of 2019, there were more than 25 million debit and credit cards in use with over 30 percent year-over-year growth in debit card transaction volume and value. "The shift to digital channels brings myriad benefits to Sri Lankan businesses and consumers," said Kaushik Roy, vice president and country leader - South Asia, ACI Worldwide. "However, this shift could expose vulnerabilities to fraud and put customers at increased risk, as fraudsters evolve to exploit the weakest link - whether that's technology or human. By leveraging our enterprise fraud management solution across all channels, including merchant acquiring, NSB can deliver an enhanced, secure customer experience." About ACI Worldwide ACI Worldwide powers digital payments for more than 6,000 organizations around the world. More than 1,000 of the largest financial institutions and intermediaries, as well as thousands of global merchants, rely on ACI to execute $14 trillion each day in payments and securities. In addition, myriad organizations utilize our bill presentment and payment services. Through our comprehensive suite of software solutions delivered on customers' premises, through the public cloud or through ACI's private cloud, we provide real-time payment capabilities and enable the industry's most complete omni-channel payments experience. To learn more about ACI, please visit www.aciworldwide.com. You can also find us on Twitter @ACI_Worldwide.

© Copyright ACI Worldwide, Inc. 2020 ACI, ACI Worldwide, ACI Payments, Inc., ACI Pay, Speedpay and all ACI product/solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of ACI Worldwide, Inc., or one of its subsidiaries, in the United States, other countries or both. Other parties' trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. Product roadmaps are for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into a contract or agreement. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at ACI's sole discretion. ACI is providing the following information in accordance with ACI's standard product communication policies. Any resulting features, functionality, and enhancements or timing of release of such features, functionality, and enhancements are at the sole discretion of ACI and may be modified without notice. All product roadmap or other similar information does not represent a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making a purchasing decision.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. election mail will be handled "securely and on time," postal chief says

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service would deliver ballots securely and on time in the November presidential election as he faced questions about political interference in the mail system. In ...

SPB 'stable', says hospital

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on ventilator and ECMO support, was stable, the hospital treating him said on Friday. The 74 year-old actor-singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Int...

Overground worker of terror outfit arrested in J&K's Ganderbal

An overground worker of a terrorist organisation was arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said. The man tried to evade a naka set up by security forces near the Bad...

SSR death case: ED records statement of late actor's sister Priyanka

The Enforcement Directorate ED is recording the statement of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka, informed the ED officials on Friday. Priyanka is a nominee in Rajputs bank account, the officials said.The ED had previously reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020