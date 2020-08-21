Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee clocks 1st gain in 3 days, up 18 paise against US dollar

Overall, the weak US economic data is keeping dollar index subdued and there are no signs of recovery," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:05 IST
Rupee clocks 1st gain in 3 days, up 18 paise against US dollar

The rupee on Friday perked up 18 paise to end at 74.84 against the US dollar, tracking gains in domestic equities and some easing in global crude oil prices. At the interbank forex market, the Indian currency traded between a high of 74.84 and low of 74.96 during the session. The rupee eventually closed at the day’s peak at 74.84, gaining 18 paise over the greenback.

On weekly basis, the rupee advanced 6 paise against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.17 per cent to 92.95.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.29 per cent to USD 44.77 per barrel. "The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar on Friday as foreign banks’ greenback sales added to the early rise stemming from a further decline in the dollar index in early trades," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE index ended 214.33 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 38,434.72; and the NSE Nifty settled 59.40 points or 0.53 per cent up at 11,371.60. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 410.16 crore on a net basis on Friday, exchange data showed.

"The recovery in dollar index and brief pullback in stocks gave some respite to the USD/INR bulls, however, the excitement was very brief. Overall, the weak US economic data is keeping dollar index subdued and there are no signs of recovery," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services. Going ahead, the subdued dollar will weigh on USD/INR spot and the tighter trading range of 74.50-75.20 will continue even next week, Gupta said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. election mail will be handled "securely and on time," postal chief says

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday told lawmakers that the Postal Service would deliver ballots securely and on time in the November presidential election as he faced questions about political interference in the mail system. In ...

SPB 'stable', says hospital

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 and on ventilator and ECMO support, was stable, the hospital treating him said on Friday. The 74 year-old actor-singer continues to be on ventilator and ECMO support in the Int...

Overground worker of terror outfit arrested in J&K's Ganderbal

An overground worker of a terrorist organisation was arrested from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday and a grenade seized from his possession, police said. The man tried to evade a naka set up by security forces near the Bad...

SSR death case: ED records statement of late actor's sister Priyanka

The Enforcement Directorate ED is recording the statement of late actor Sushant Singh Rajputs sister Priyanka, informed the ED officials on Friday. Priyanka is a nominee in Rajputs bank account, the officials said.The ED had previously reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020