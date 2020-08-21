Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt launches online registration of gold hallmarking centres

Presently, there are 921 hallmarking centres located in 234 districts "With hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts becoming mandatory, the number of jewellers coming forward for registration is expected to go to 5 lakh from the present level of about 31,000," Paswan told reporters after the virtual launch.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 20:34 IST
Govt launches online registration of gold hallmarking centres

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Friday launched an online system for registration and renewal of licence of gold assaying and hallmarking centres.       The online mode will bring ease of doing business for both the jewellers and entrepreneurs who have established hallmarking centres or wish to do so. Currently, gold hallmarking is voluntary in nature. However, it will be made mandatory from June 2021. Gold sold by jewellers will need to have 'hallmark' quality certification. Presently, there are 921 hallmarking centres located in 234 districts

"With hallmarking of gold jewellery and artefacts becoming mandatory, the number of jewellers coming forward for registration is expected to go to 5 lakh from the present level of about 31,000," Paswan told reporters after the virtual launch.       The online system will ensure that applications to set up a new centre or renew the existing licence can be submitted online. Entire process of recognition, which involves audit of the centres, submission of audit reports and grant of recognition or renewal, has been automated, he said.       "Not only the applicant will have all the information available with him, but it will also be possible to do real-time basis monitoring of the processing of applications," he added.       Paswan further said the online system of audit will facilitate expeditious disposal of complaints regarding Malpractices in the hallmarking of jewellery items. The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is also working on a module to automate the work-flow of the assaying and hallmarking centres, which is expected to be ready by December 20, he added.       Stating that setting up of hallmarking centres in rural areas is necessary, Paswan said it is because people in villages are unaware of "hallmarked" gold. Therefore, the focus has been on setting up at least one hallmarking centre in each district across the country, he added.   The government has launched the online system because it was not possible to handle so many proposals for registration in an efficient manner manually, he said.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

3 Nigerians arrested for possessing cocaine

Hyderabad, Aug 21 PTI Three Nigerians have beenarrested on the charge of drug-peddling and six gms ofcocaine seized from them, Excise Enforcement personnel saidhere on Friday. Based on information, sleuthsintercepteda car insuburban To...

Party-ruled civic bodies to soon start de-sealing of residential properties: Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Friday said the party-ruled civic bodies will soon start de-sealing of thousands of residential properties sealed under directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. At a press briefing, Gu...

UK records 1,033 new COVID-19 cases - government data

The United Kingdom recorded 1,033 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 1,182 on Thursday, government figures showed. A further two people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, down from six a day ear...

IPL a blow to 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' call: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Friday alleged that IPL, organized by BCCI, is a body blow to Vocal for Local and Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, citing Chinese investments in the cash-rich cricket league. Dream11, which has investment from Chinese comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020