Left Menu
Development News Edition

Avoid frequent ad hoc review of credit facility for businesses: RBI tells banks

Industry sources said the RBI directive comes in the backdrop of complaints that banks are charging high differential interest rates and not giving adequate financial support to businesses in line with the announcements made by the government from time to time to help the crisis-ridden industry. "...timely and comprehensive review/renewal of credit facilities should be an integral part of the board-approved loan policy and credit risk management framework, and banks should avoid frequent and repeated ad hoc/short review/renewal of credit facilities without justifiable reasons," the RBI said in a communication to commercial banks, urban cooperative banks, and small finance banks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:36 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:07 IST
Avoid frequent ad hoc review of credit facility for businesses: RBI tells banks
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Concerned over frequent changes in loan facility to businesses, the Reserve Bank on Friday asked all the lenders, including urban cooperative banks and small finance banks, to avoid repeated ad hoc and short review of credit facilities without justifiable reasons. Industry sources said the RBI directive comes in the backdrop of complaints that banks are charging high differential interest rates and not giving adequate financial support to businesses in line with the announcements made by the government from time to time to help the crisis-ridden industry.

"...timely and comprehensive review/renewal of credit facilities should be an integral part of the board-approved loan policy and credit risk management framework, and banks should avoid frequent and repeated ad hoc/short review/renewal of credit facilities without justifiable reasons," the RBI said in a communication to commercial banks, urban cooperative banks, and small finance banks. The RBI said that an analysis of practices followed by the lenders has brought out certain supervisory concerns including frequent and repeated ad-hoc review of credit facilities instead of regular review.

The central bank asked the banks to capture all the data relating to regular as well as ad-hoc review of credit facilities in their core banking management information systems and make it available for scrutiny as and when required by the auditors or the RBI. Further, it added, the processes governing review or renewal of credit facilities should be brought under the scope of audit control mechanism of banks with immediate effect.

"We advise that all banks should follow above instructions in letter and spirit," the RBI added. As per a circular on risk management system in banks, scheduled commercial banks are required to put in place a board approved credit policy prescribing the periodicity and methodology of review and renewal of credit facilities.

The policy should also prescribe differential time schedules for review and renewal of borrower limits so that lower-rated borrowers whose financials show signs of problems are subjected to renewal control more frequently. Banks are expected to have a detailed board-approved policy on methodology and periodicity for review and renewal of credit facilities within the overall regulatory guidelines, and adhere to the them strictly, the RBI added.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Canada to appeal court ruling that said 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. was invalid

The Canadian government on Friday said it is appealing a Federal Court ruling that struck down on human rights grounds a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United S...

Month after Chinese JV emerged as contender, tender for 44 Vande Bharat trains cancelled

The railways said on Friday it has canceled the tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, which was floated last year. Last month, when the tender was opened, a Chinese joint venture firm -- CRRC Pioneer Elect...

NEET, JEE Main exams to be held in September: National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency NTA on Friday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main exam will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG on September 13.Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP V...

With 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, tally reaches 4,617

With three new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 4,617 on Friday, according to the state government. Of 2,085 people tested on Friday, 466 have tested negative and three were posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020