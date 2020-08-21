Left Menu
Development News Edition

Procurement of crops from farmers at MSP to continue: Agri Min

He asked states to ensure that full benefit of the newly launched Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund reaches small and marginal farmers. The Union Minister held detailed discussions through video conference with chief ministers and agriculture ministers of states on recent agriculture market reforms and the new Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, an official statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:28 IST
Procurement of crops from farmers at MSP to continue: Agri Min
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said procurement of various crops from farmers at minimum support price (MSP) will continue, and stressed that agri marketing reforms have been done for the welfare of farmers. He asked states to ensure that full benefit of the newly launched Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund reaches small and marginal farmers.

The Union Minister held detailed discussions through video conference with chief ministers and agriculture ministers of states on recent agriculture market reforms and the new Central Sector Scheme of financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, an official statement said. Chief ministers of Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and agriculture ministers of Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat were present in the meeting.

Union Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary also participated in the discussion. Tomar emphasised that it has to be ensured that full benefit of the infrastructure fund reaches the small and medium farmers who comprise more than 85 per cent of the total farmers in the country.

He said the new Ordinances brought in by the government are totally farmer-welfare oriented and there is no need to get misled on the issue of MSP. "Procurement from farmers on the basis of MSP will continue as before," he said.

Food Corporation of India, the nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, buys wheat and paddy from farmers at MSP and sells them at highly subsidised price through ration shops. NAFED procures pulses on behalf of the government. Under the agri marketing reforms, farmers are now allowed to sell their produce outside mandis.

The chief ministers and agriculture ministers of states gave assurance that they will utilise the fund and new infrastructure would be created in villages. Tomar highlighted various programmes launched by the Centre to strengthen agriculture sector and boost farmers income, such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, the Scheme for Facilitation and Promotion of 10,000 FPOs, three recent Ordinances related to agri marketing, and benefits released under PM-KISAN and Kisan Credit Card (KCC) for the farmers.

Tomar said farmers would benefit from the Ordinances of the Central government. Contract farming and cluster farming will increase farmers' income. "The Union Minister and chief ministers/ministers discussed the benefits of the scheme and how it will help states drive growth in investment, create new jobs in the agriculture and allied sectors, and improve farmers' income," the statement said.

Tomar discussed the implementation of the agri infra fund, highlighting the importance of comprehensively identifying projects that can address current infrastructure gaps. Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan disclosed that a state level monitoring committee has been constituted to ensure full utilization of the allotted fund.

Chauhan said the state government is also taking up formation of new Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) on mission mode. Start-ups are being promoted and mandis are being modernized in the state. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said the state has formulated projects for the funds allocated to the state under the infrastructure fund.

He said there are 500 FPOs in the state, and 500 more will be formed. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said infrastructure will be created in accordance with local requirements, so that farmers get facilities at their doorsteps.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund is a debt financing facility for investment in viable projects for post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets through interest subvention and credit guarantee. The duration of the scheme shall be from FY2020 to FY2029 (10 years).

Under the scheme, Rs 1 lakh crore will be provided by banks and financial institutions as loans with interest subvention of 3 per cent per annum and credit guarantee coverage for loans up to Rs 2 crore.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

Some severe COVID-19 patients may not develop long-lasting immunity to coronavirus: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Canada to appeal court ruling that said 'Safe Third Country' pact with U.S. was invalid

The Canadian government on Friday said it is appealing a Federal Court ruling that struck down on human rights grounds a pact that compels asylum seekers trying to enter Canada via the American border to first seek sanctuary in the United S...

Month after Chinese JV emerged as contender, tender for 44 Vande Bharat trains cancelled

The railways said on Friday it has canceled the tender for manufacturing 44 semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains, which was floated last year. Last month, when the tender was opened, a Chinese joint venture firm -- CRRC Pioneer Elect...

NEET, JEE Main exams to be held in September: National Testing Agency

The National Testing Agency NTA on Friday announced that the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main exam will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET UG on September 13.Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP V...

With 3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, tally reaches 4,617

With three new COVID-19 cases reported in Himachal Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 4,617 on Friday, according to the state government. Of 2,085 people tested on Friday, 466 have tested negative and three were posi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020