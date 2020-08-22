Left Menu
Development News Edition

Log 9 supplies 'Sorbene' oil sorbent pads to aid oil spill clean-up in Mauritius

India has been assisting Mauritius in dealing with the crisis and has rushed a 10-member response team from the Indian Coast Guard along with 30 tonnes of specialised equipment for the clean-up operations. "The 10,000 units of 'Made-in-India' Graphene oil absorbent pads called 'Sorbene' pads, ordered by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and carried as a part of this clean-up operation, were supplied by Log 9 Spill Containment Pvt Ltd," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:48 IST
Log 9 supplies 'Sorbene' oil sorbent pads to aid oil spill clean-up in Mauritius
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix

Mumbai-headquartered clean-tech startup Log 9 Spill Containment Pvt Ltd on Saturday said it supplied oil absorbent pads 'Sorbene' to clean up a major oil spill off the coast of island nation Mauritius. A Japanese-firm owned bulk carrier vessel 'MV Wakashio' ran aground on a reef at Pointe d'Esny along Mauritius' south-eastern coastal region on July 25, spilling more than 1,000 tonnes of oil into the Indian Ocean. The spill sparked off fears of an ecological catastrophe.

The Mauritian government has declared a state of 'environmental emergency' in the country after the spill threatened flora and fauna of nearby wetlands and the centuries-old live corals, the company said in a statement. India has been assisting Mauritius in dealing with the crisis and has rushed a 10-member response team from the Indian Coast Guard along with 30 tonnes of specialised equipment for the clean-up operations.

"The 10,000 units of 'Made-in-India' Graphene oil absorbent pads called 'Sorbene' pads, ordered by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and carried as a part of this clean-up operation, were supplied by Log 9 Spill Containment Pvt Ltd," the statement said. Speaking on the issue, Dhananjay Sharma, CEO, Log 9 Spill Containment, said the Graphene-based Sorbene pads are able to absorb large volumes of oil and can be reused for up to 6-7 times so that the sorbents can provide more recovery of spilled oil.

Besides, Sorbene's absorbent pads also absorb oil up to 86 times their weight. "We are confident these pads shall prove to be instrumental in increasing the efficacy of the oil spill response team by helping them to clean up oil and petrochemicals faster and in larger volumes," he said.

Three existing variants of Sorbene pads, namely the Ultra High Oil Absorbent Pads, High Oil Absorbent Pads, and Oil Absorbent Pads were supplied for the emergency operation. Log 9 Spill, the statement said, has been supplying its products to shipping industries, dockyards, oil and gas companies, and chemical industries in India and across many countries of the world.

This is however for the first that the Sorbene products are used to clean up a major ocean disaster. "Since the moment Log 9 Spill's team heard about the ecologically-adverse spill happening in Mauritius, they sprang into action and started contacting various agencies to provide help with their spill clean-up products.

"Once IOC was appointed as one of the main responders in this matter by the Indian government, Log 9 Spill approached them and received the order of 10,000 Sorbene pads," the statement said adding the company had a readily available stock of finished products, which was dispatched within a few hours. "Spills like these destroy the marine ecosystem and leave a clean-up process that can take up to decades. Innovative technologies and products that reduce the response time and resources required are needed for a more effective cleanup process.

"Products such as highly absorbent, reusable Sorbene pads produced by us can not only reduce the number of pads required for clean-up but they also help in reducing the disposal quantities," said Akshay Singhal, founder and CEO, Log 9 Materials. Sorbene pads possess high elasticity and their hydrophobic nature makes it difficult to get wet and helps in efficiently absorbing spill from land, cracks or water bodies.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Chianese strike sends Perth into A-League semi-finals

A classy goal from Joel Chianese sent Perth Glory into an A-League semi-final against defending champions Sydney FC after a 1-0 elimination final victory over Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. Chianese struck in the 18th minute at Western Syd...

Neymar gets his shot at glory in Champions League final

Neymar is finally getting his big chance to shine. He is getting the opportunity to prove he doesnt need Lionel Messi to help him win soccers biggest club tournament.He is getting the chance to demonstrate that Paris Saint-Germain was right...

Suriya’s ‘Soorarai Pottru’ to release on Amazon Prime in October

South star Suriyas much-anticipated Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru is set for a direct-to-digital release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on October 30. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the movie is produced by Suriya and also features ac...

Tony Awards going digital for 2020 ceremony

The 74th Tony Awards ceremony will be held digitally this year. The event, which honours the years best theatre and Broadway productions, was set to take place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on June 7 but got postponed due to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020