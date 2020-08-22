Left Menu
en

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:53 IST
en:lyft announced Creator Fund worth 5 million dollars for the content creators in the creator summit - en:fluence 2020
en:lyft Virtual Creator Summit 2020. Image Credit: ANI

en:Lyft announced Creator Fund worth five million Dollars for the content creators in the power-packed virtual creator summit - en: fluence powered by Jio Meet on Friday. The agenda of the summit was to discuss the growth of the content creator industry in the post-pandemic world. en:Lyft, being a leading influencer community made six major announcements in the virtual summit in order to support content creators to make premium quality content. The announcements were made by Ajay Kudva, CEO and Founder, en:Lyft.

"The creator fund will be for five years in which the content creators will be benefited hugely. The fund will surely help them shape their growth. Apart from that, we are announcing encomplish.io, India's first affiliate program for influencers. Do you think you are an influencer? India's first affiliate program for influencers is here and anyone and everyone can register and get campaigns even if they have ten dedicated followers, this platform will help them grow other announcements being, the launch of a professional walk-in camera studio including editing room and pre as well as a post-production work station for influencers by just scheduling the booking on enliv.io," said Ajay Kudva, CEO and Founder. Apart from the above announcements Kudva also informed about 'en:lyft cares' which will be COVID-19 insurance for the creators.

"We are working towards solutions to the issues that are being faced by the influencers in order to create quality content," he added. The launch of en:LIV Ka Panga's first season was announced, which is going to be a reality web series and a unique influencer face-off, for the first time on YouTube.

The last announcement of all was that the followers can get featured in the influencer music videos by just uploading their dance videos with the hashtag #EKPsong. Going forward, a panel discussion titled "Age of short videos" took place in which the panelists talked about how the age of short videos has arrived where brands are launching platforms to promote short videos digitally.

Furthermore, Yogendra aka Technical Yogi in his Masterclass spoke about "Growth hacking on YouTube" in which he talked about several ways to garner maximum views as well as how to create content that works. Whereas the other influencers present in the summit talked about the impact of content and creators as well as platforms that are supporting content.

Influencers like Praval Sharma aka Sharmaji Technical, Amresh Bharti aka Mahatmaji Technical played an important role in sharing the side of the influencers and creators in the summit. As well as Vikas Shrivastava, Co-founder at WhatsCutPro talked about the importance of creating content on mobile phones and that it gives each one of us a chance to create content online.

The summit brought together influencers, content creators, and brands on one platform with the sole aim of building an ecosystem for influencers in the post-pandemic world where everything is becoming virtual. Sameer Mehta, VP, Reliance Jio talked about how Jio Meet is powering the video conferencing scenario being India's own video conferencing app.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

