Left Menu
Development News Edition

Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for insomnia tablets

Drug firm Granules India on Saturday said its US-based subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for its Ramelteon tablets used for treatment of insomnia. According to IQVIA Health data, Ramelteon tablets had US sales of around USD 33 million moving annual total (MAT) for the 12 months ended June 2020, Granules India said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:29 IST
Granules India arm gets USFDA nod for insomnia tablets
The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc for Ramelteon tablets, 8 mg, Granules India said in a filing to BSE. Image Credit: ANI

Drug firm Granules India on Saturday said its US-based subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator for its Ramelteon tablets used for the treatment of insomnia. The United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc for Ramelteon tablets, 8 mg, Granules India said in a filing to BSE.

The product is a generic version of Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc's Rozerem tablets in the same strength, it added. According to IQVIA Health data, Ramelteon tablets had US sales of around USD 33 million moving annual total (MAT) for the 12 months ended June 2020, Granules India said. The tablets are used for the treatment of insomnia characterized by difficulty with sleep onset, it added. The company now has a total of 29 ANDA approvals from USFDA (27 final approvals and 2 tentative approvals), Granules India said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, Govt in war of words after reports claimed CAG 'dropped' audit of Rafale offset deal

A fresh controversy broke out on Saturday involving the Rafale deal after source-based media reports claimed that the CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the Centre with no mention of any offset deals rela...

Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this poin...

Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday said that the deceased actors friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. CBI investigation is going in th...

Top West Africa delegation goes to Mali to meet with junta

Top West African officials are arriving in Malis capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. The mediation efforts on Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020