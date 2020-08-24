Left Menu
Development News Edition

Get Design's director fined $80k for taking payment for goods not delivered

In addition to the fine, the Court awarded a total of $43,090.76 in reparations to three customers to whom the charges relate that Ms Gestro took money from between July 2016 and July 2017, before the company became insolvent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 24-08-2020 08:23 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 08:23 IST
Get Design's director fined $80k for taking payment for goods not delivered
For the Commission, Chair Anna Rawlings said “Ms Gestro demanded payment from customers when she did not have reasonable grounds to believe that Get Design could supply the kitsets that customers had ordered.” Image Credit: Pixabay

Emma Gestro, the director of now-defunct Get Design and Sales Limited (Get Design), has been fined $80,000 for breaching the Fair Trading Act by taking payment for goods not delivered.

Ms Gestro, also known as Emma McCulloch, pleaded guilty to breaching the Fair Trading Act by demanding or accepting payment for kitset buildings sold by her company Get Design when she did not have reasonable grounds to believe that delivery could occur within the period agreed, or within a reasonable time.

In addition to the fine, the Court awarded a total of $43,090.76 in reparations to three customers to whom the charges relate that Ms Gestro took money from between July 2016 and July 2017, before the company became insolvent.

In sentencing in the North Shore District Court on 21 August, Judge Fraser said Ms Gestro had spun "a tangled web of fiction" and of the offending he said "I can only but describe it as egregious, outright deception … packed full of mendacity".

He said "I have no doubt a significant level of psychological harm has been occasioned" to the victims, and that "the impact on them was significant and has continued from the date of the parties realising they had been scammed down to today."

For the Commission, Chair Anna Rawlings said: "Ms Gestro demanded payment from customers when she did not have reasonable grounds to believe that Get Design could supply the kitsets that customers had ordered."

"Customers have the right to take businesses at their word and to expect delivery of goods that they have paid for. This case reinforces that businesses and their directors must behave responsibly and treat customers fairly. Customers must not be misled into paying in advance, or paying a deposit if you do not reasonably expect to be able to supply the goods that you have promised," said Ms Rawlings.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Sato savours 'second chance in life' after Indy 500 win

Takuma Sato thought his motor racing career had come to an end when he bid farewell to Formula One in 2008 but the Japanese driver is relishing his second chance in life after winning the Indianapolis 500 for a second time in four years on ...

Emergency postal aid stalls as WH rejects House-passed bill

Help for the US Postal Service landed in stalemate Sunday as the White House dismissed an emergency funding bill aimed at shoring up the agency before the November elections as going nowhere and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged senators to ...

Gas pipeline explosion leads to blackout in Syria

Damascus Syria, August 24 ANISputnik A gas pipeline explosion in the Damascus area led to a total power shutdown in Syria, state news agency SANA reported citing information from energy and electricity ministries.The explosion on the Arab g...

Amitabh Bachchan begins shooting for KBC amidst 'a sea of blue PPE'

Weeks after recovering from COVID-19, megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday began shooting for his much-loved television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, as he shared pictures from the set. Bachchan who is shooting for the 12th season of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020