'Covid Prevention Expo' Round the Corner, Meet India's Top Exhibitors of Epidemic Essentials Virtually

NEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the dual aim of business continuity and facilitation of epidemic essentials supply chain in the new normal, 'Covid Prevention Expo' - organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Covid Prevention Expo is an ideal B2B platform designed to bring together sellers and buyers of Covid essentials, medical supplies and health & hygiene products under one roof.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 09:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 09:55 IST
'Covid Prevention Expo' Round the Corner, Meet India's Top Exhibitors of Epidemic Essentials Virtually

India's most comprehensive expo on epidemic prevention will be held on a Virtual platform from 25-27 August 2020. NEW DELHI, Aug. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the dual aim of business continuity and facilitation of epidemic essentials supply chain in the new normal, 'Covid Prevention Expo' - organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. - is all set to be inaugurated on 25 August 2020. The 3-day virtual exhibition will be open from 11am-7pm.

As the world continues its fight against the novel coronavirus, the demand for healthcare, safety gear and medical supplies has gone up rapidly. With this in view, Covid Prevention Expo has been specially designed to cater to the needs and requirement of buyers looking to explore a plethora of products, such as facemasks, PPEs, medical equipment, sanitisers, isolation products, respiratory devices, face shields, UV disinfectants, thermometers and many more essentials. Covid Prevention Expo is an ideal B2B platform designed to bring together sellers and buyers of Covid essentials, medical supplies and health & hygiene products under one roof. Visitors will get to explore an all-encompassing range of products that will allow them to optimise their purchases. It will prove to be an immersive experience for visitors as the virtual show would look like a 3D replica of the live show. Being a free-to-attend event with no travel involved, it is highly cost-effective.

Virtual exhibitions have become the need of the hour considering the spread of Covid19 pandemic in the country and travel restrictions imposed thereupon. With physical gatherings being put under limitations and businesses using online platforms to continue with their operations, virtual platforms have emerged as an effective way to enable buyers and sellers meet safely and conveniently from the comfort of their desks. For more information on the show, please visit www.covidpreventionexpo.com About The Organiser: MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, more than 21 years in publishing & 17 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore and Thailand. PWR PWR

