Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks

Europe's pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.3% and the global benchmark added 0.4% after U.S. regulators authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option. The rises follow healthy gains in Asia, where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan jumped 0.8% to flirt with a six-month high touched last week and Japan's Nikkei added 0.3%.

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 14:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Coronavirus treatment hopes lifts global stocks
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Equity markets gained for a second straight session on Monday as hopes for a coronavirus treatment boosted risk assets and markets geared up for the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. Europe's pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 1.3% and the global benchmark added 0.4% after U.S. regulators authorised the use of blood plasma from recovered patients as a treatment option.

The rises follow healthy gains in Asia, where MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares ex-Japan jumped 0.8% to flirt with a six-month high touched last week and Japan's Nikkei added 0.3%. U.S. futures indicated gains on Wall Street ahead, raising the prospect of record highs for the S&P 500.

Markets latched onto an announcement from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for an "emergency use authorisation" which will allow the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment for the disease. "Whenever there is any news that is seen as something that is helping the battle against coronavirus it gives a boost to sentiment," said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based chief economist at AMP.

Equity market sentiment was also supported by a Financial Times report that the Trump administration is considering by-passing normal U.S. regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in the United States before the presidential election in November. Yet rising infection numbers in various parts of the world, especially Europe, cast a cloud over the latest gains, analysts said.

"In spite of its relative success in suppressing the first wave of the virus, it's Europe that's begun to re-emerge as a source of concern in recent days given the latest rises in case numbers, a trend that continued through the weekend," said Henry Allen at Deutsche Bank. Looming large over this week was an address by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Kansas City Fed Jackson Hole symposium, where he will speak on the Fed's monetary policy framework review.

"Fed chair Powell will speak (virtually) on the Fed's Policy Framework Review, and we see a possibility for the Fed to shift to an average inflation target or at the least change its wording regarding inflation overshooting the target," SEB's Lina Fransson said in a note to clients. The risk-on mood also filtered through to fixed-income markets with safe-haven German bond yields ticking up after falling for six consecutive sessions last week, the longest decline since January.

In currency markets, the dollar index slipped and the dollar weakened against the safe-haven Japanese yen at 105.83. The British pound held steady at $1.3090 after declining 0.9% on Friday on lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union.

The euro was at $1.1800 after falling 0.5% on Friday following disappointing manufacturing activity data. Storms bearing down on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production, helped push up crude oil futures. Brent rose 26 cents to $44.61 a barrel and U.S. crude climbed 24 cents to $42.58.

Gold recovered from early losses to trade 0.4% higher at $1,947.20 an ounce.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Siemens Gamesa RE launches social impact projects to fight against COVID-19

The company has put in place several social responsibility programs to fight the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis A sum of 350,000 was dedicated to African countries severely impacted by COVID-19 The initiatives included mainly food and ...

Mayawati questions UP govt over law and order situation

BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday hit out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the law and order situation in the state, asking if this was Ram rajya. Citing recent cases of crime in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati demanded strict action...

Police seize 400 kg Ganja, detain 4 in Andhra's Eluru

The Eluru rural police seized close to 400 kilograms of Ganja being illegally transported from Visakhapatnam district to Krishna district, here on Sunday night. The police also seized two cars, two mobiles and detained four persons.Eluru De...

Afghan Taliban delegation in Pakistan to discuss peace process

A delegation from the Afghan Taliban has arrived in Pakistan to discuss the ongoing peace process with the Pakistani leadership, local media reported on Monday. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said that the delega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020